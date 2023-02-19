UPDATE: The Syrian Human Rights Observatory has updated the number of Syrian victims as a result of the Israel attack tonight, putting it at 15 dead, including two women, in addition to many other injuries.

At least one missile hit the Kafar Souseh neighborhood of Damascus overnight, severely damaging a residential building and causing multiple deaths and injuries, state news agency SANA reported early Sunday, blaming the Israeli military.

A volley of missiles fired from the occupied Golan Heights targeted Damascus and its surroundings around midnight, and even though Syrian air defenses were activated, at least one of the “hostile” projectiles directly hit a multi-story residential building, the agency said.

قصف إسرائيلي طال أكثر من 3 مناطق في #دمشق وريفها قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/XHOA4D91I2 — أنس المعراوي anasmaarawi (@anasanas84) February 18, 2023

At least five people, including one soldier, were killed and another 15 civilians injured in the attack, a Syrian military source told SANA, adding that the “Israeli aggression” led to the “destruction of a number of civilian homes” and other “material damage.”

The Israel Defense Forces have not acknowledged the strike, in line with their long-standing policy of not discussing operations outside the country. However, citing a pre-emptive right to self-defense against Iran, Israel has carried out “hundreds” of bombing and missile strikes against Syria since 2011. Syria has repeatedly protested the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty, to no avail.

Sunday’s missile strike is the first major attack since a series of devastating earthquakes killed thousands of people in northern Syria less than two weeks ago. The neighboring Türkiye, which suffered massive death and destruction, received more attention and international aid, with rescuers from around the globe flying in to help.

Israel just bombed a residential building in Damascus, Syria. Is Israel competing with the earthquake? pic.twitter.com/fMuKmcadKj — Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 (@KevorkAlmassian) February 18, 2023

In Syria’s case, only a few select nations come to its aid, with the government in Damascus blaming Western sanctions and years of a US-led economic blockade and occupation for exacerbating the crisis and hampering relief efforts.

(RT, PC)