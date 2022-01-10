Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Residents in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah (VIDEO)

January 10, 2022 Blog, News, Videos
Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli police, march in Sheikh_Jarrah, Jerusalem. (File Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

At least 20 extremist Jewish settlers raided the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday, Palestinian news agencies reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the illegal settlers attacked local residents and were protected by Israeli occupation forces.

Safa news agency reported that the Jewish settlers chased Palestinian children and women while screaming insults at them. This incident ended with a fierce argument between the Palestinian residents of the neighborhood and the illegal settlers.

Settler violence has become part of daily life for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*