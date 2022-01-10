Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Residents in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah (VIDEO)

At least 20 extremist Jewish settlers raided the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday, Palestinian news agencies reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the illegal settlers attacked local residents and were protected by Israeli occupation forces.

Safa news agency reported that the Jewish settlers chased Palestinian children and women while screaming insults at them. This incident ended with a fierce argument between the Palestinian residents of the neighborhood and the illegal settlers.

Settler violence has become part of daily life for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)