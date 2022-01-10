Eight Homeless as Israeli Authorities Force Palestinian to Demolish His Home in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

The Israeli Jerusalem Municipality forced a Palestinian family to demolish their house in the village of Sur Baher, southeast of the occupied holy city, Palestinian news agencies reported on Sunday.

According to Safa, Israeli occupation forces said the house, belonging to the Abu Kaf family, had been built without the necessary planning permits.

8 Palestinians of Abu Kaf family will sleep in the street after their house was forcibly demolished by a decision of the Israeli occupation in the town of Sur Baher in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/TXiQHyGKWA — #SaveSheikhJarra #SaveSilwan #BDS #Yemen #Kashmir (@ChristineJameis) January 9, 2022

Ibrahim Abu Kaf, the house owner, told reporters that his family was handed a demolition order a few days ago despite paying fines amounting to 65,000 shekels ($20,800).

Abu Kaf said that the family had repeatedly tried to obtain a building license but could not due to “unclear Israeli requirements.” He added that his eight-member family is now homeless.

Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem are forced to build without permits because the Israeli municipality rarely issues permits to them, in an effort to reduce their number.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)