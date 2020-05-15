Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles near Nablus

Jewish settlers attacked a number of Palestinian vehicles near Burin village, south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that on Thursday evening, a large number of Jewish settlers hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles traveling along the road connecting the West Bank cities of Nablus and Qalqiliya.

The settlers also sneaked their way into Burin village in an attempt to storm the villagers’ houses, but their attack was fended off.

The attackers reportedly came from Yitzhar, an illegal colonial settlement inhabited by hardcore fanatic Jews.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Jewish settlers punctured the tires of Palestinian-owned vehicles and write racist slogans on their properties last night at occupied Nazareth city. pic.twitter.com/FrKy2AFScY — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) December 12, 2019

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)