Jewish Settlers Break into Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan (VIDEO)

Dozens of illegal Jewish settlers broke into the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday morning under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Scores of colonial Israeli settlers break into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, this morning. pic.twitter.com/f9EkuxeIRW — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 29, 2023

The settlers, divided into groups, raided the holy Islamic site and took provocative tours in its compounds. The settlers also performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the Mosque.

This comes at a time when Israeli forces intensified measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them.

(WAFA, PC)