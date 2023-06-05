Who is Mohammad Salah, the Egyptian Soldier Hailed as a ‘Martyr’ by Palestinians and Arabs

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities released on Monday the body of Mohammad Salah Ibrahim, the Egyptian police officer who killed three Israeli soldiers and wounded two others in the Sinai region on dawn Saturday.

Mohammed Salah, 23, hailed from the town of Ain Shams, east of Cairo, and was serving in the Egyptian military in the Sinai region since June 2022.

The Egyptian authorities did not reveal Mohammed Salah’s identity nor post his picture, only describing him as a “security official” killed “while pursuing drug smugglers”.

However, Mohammed Salah’s friends posted information and photos on social media. According to the Lebanese news website Al-Mayadeen, Mohammed Salah was known by his friends as “the artist”, because of his hobby of drawing.

Mohammad Salah’s friends also described him as a calm person, very popular among his colleagues. This stands in contrast with Israeli media claims. For example, Israel Hayom states that “he is believed to have suffered mental distress following the death of a comrade and was disgruntled over his military service.”

Mohammad Salah, like most Egyptians, was very close to the Palestinian people. According to Al-Mayadeen, during the Israeli aggression on Gaza in May 2021, Mohammed Salah “wrote on his Facebook page, ‘God stands by Palestine’.”

Following the news of Mohammad Salah’s death, Arab and pro-Palestine social media activists around the world hailed the Egyptian officer as a hero and a ‘martyr’, linking his military operation to that of the Resistance in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)