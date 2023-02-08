Jewish Settlers Briefly Detain Mayor of Bethlehem-Area Village

A number of fanatic Jewish settlers briefly detained Ibraheem Mousa, head of al-Khader village municipality, and Ziyad Salah, head of the Palestinian Agricultural Relief Committees (PARC), while they were checking agricultural lands, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Mousa told WAFA that while he and Salah were checking on agricultural lands near the illegal Jewish settlements of Avrat, they were both briefly detained by settlers for more than two hours.

Mousa added that the extremist settlers seized their IDs and threatened them to not return to the lands again.

Owners of lands nearby the settlements, to the south of the al-Khader village, face a lot of difficulties to access their lands unless they have a special permit from the Israeli authorities.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)