Jewish Settlers Carry out Provocative Rally in Jerusalem’s Old City (VIDEO)

Illegal Jewish setters rally in occupied Jerusalem. (Photo: Video Grab)

Jewish settlers carried out a provocative rally in al-Wad Street, in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, on Tuesday night, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli police deployed their troops in the Old City of Jerusalem and conducted body searches on Palestinian youth in al-Wad Street, according to WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that Jewish settlers also attempted to place a menorah on the walls of the El-Kurd family home, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which is threatened with forcible eviction.

Settlers reportedly began playing music in a provocative manner in front of the El-Kurd house.

Earlier today, Jewish settlers also destroyed drawings that residents have painted on the walls of homes threatened with forcible eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah area.

The El-Kurd family is one of the dozens of families threatened with forcible expulsion from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Shiekh Jarrah.

