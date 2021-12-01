Israeli Soldiers Raid Jordan Valley Community, Seize Vehicles

December 1, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
A protest against Israeli annexation in the Jordan Valley. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation soldiers raided Wednesday morning the Khirbet al-Ras al-Ahmar community in the occupied northern Jordan Valley and seized vehicles, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Mutaz Bisharat, an official with the Tubas governorate, told WAFA that the soldiers raided the community and seized several vehicles, tractors and water tankers.

The soldiers also raided, searched and ransacked several homes.

The Jordan Valley’s Palestinian communities are subjected to daily harassment from the Israeli soldiers and settlers in an effort to force them to leave the area, which Israel intends to annex.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

