Jewish Settlers Destroy Dozens of Olive Trees near Bethlehem

Jewish settlers cut down dozens of olive trees in the town of Nahalin, near the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli settlers cut 40 olive trees from the lands of Nahalin, west of Bethlehem.#Palestine #Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/FsJA2YutIy — The Inside Palestine (@TheInsidePal) May 16, 2020

Hani Fannoun, deputy mayor of Nahalin, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Givout, located within the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, cut down 40 olive trees owned by three brothers and another local resident.

This is not the first time settlers cut trees and vandalize property in the town, Fannoun added.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

War on nature: How Zionist colonialism has destroyed the environment in Palestine https://t.co/I6KAzwoedy — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 26, 2019

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)