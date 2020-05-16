Israeli Forces Disperse Nakba Day Protest in Ramallah, Injure Five Palestinians

At least five Palestinians on Friday suffocated from tear gas bombs fired by Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank, during a protest to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe), which is annually marked on May 15.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army dispersed a protest held by Palestinians in the town of As-Sawiya against a decision by Israeli officials to confiscate lands from the town to expand nearby Jewish settlements.

Palestinian activists gather at as-Sawiya town in #Nablus city in protest against the Israeli illegal settlement today morning. #Palestine#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/hds8FCpYYm — Reema Ahmad 🇵🇸🖤 (@ReemaAh123) May 2, 2020

Palestinian medical teams in the town said they treated five protesters affected by tear gas.

The residents of As-Sawiya organized demonstrations for a second week to protest the decision.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)