Jewish Settlers Flood Palestinian Farmland with Sewage, Disrupt Olive Harvest

Jewish settlers today flooded Palestinian-owned land with sewage and wastewater in the town of Sebastia, north of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mayor of Sebastia Mohammad Azzam confirmed that settlers from the illegal colonial settlement of Shavei Shomron were responsible for flooding Palestinian-owned land in the western section of the town with sewage and wastewater, disrupting the olive harvest.

Azzam explained that the land is planted with olive and apricot trees, which means that farmers are incurred with heavy material losses.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 800,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)