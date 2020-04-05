Jewish Settlers Flood Sewage into Farming Lands near Hebron

April 5, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers flood sewage into Palestinian farming lands (Photo: via Twitter)

Illegal Jewish settlers today flooded sewage into Palestinian-owned farms planted with grapes near the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the southern West Bank.

Mohammad Awad, a local activist, told WAFA that Jewish settlers from Gush Etzion settlement bloc, located near the town, flooded their sewage into the grape-planted farms with the aim of damaging crops.

Awad added that today’s flooding of sewage is only an episode in a series of assaults by Jewish settlers which are often noticeable during this time of the year, usually ending up with the destruction of hundreds of trees.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.