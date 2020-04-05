Jewish Settlers Flood Sewage into Farming Lands near Hebron

Illegal Jewish settlers today flooded sewage into Palestinian-owned farms planted with grapes near the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the southern West Bank.

Mohammad Awad, a local activist, told WAFA that Jewish settlers from Gush Etzion settlement bloc, located near the town, flooded their sewage into the grape-planted farms with the aim of damaging crops.

Here is a video of Israeli settlers dumping sewage at a Palestinian village that will be demolished by the occupation. The Nakba is ongoing https://t.co/nwzwhg9o5p — Christian Henderson (@CjvHenderson) October 4, 2018

Awad added that today’s flooding of sewage is only an episode in a series of assaults by Jewish settlers which are often noticeable during this time of the year, usually ending up with the destruction of hundreds of trees.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

But are you doing anything to prevent Israeli settlers piping their sewage onto Palestinian land? https://t.co/WdqqbuIg93 https://t.co/n6KzRYWHbv — Natasha Roth-Rowland (@NatashaRoth01) February 25, 2018

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)