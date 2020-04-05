VIDEOS: Israeli Forces Arrest Jerusalem Governor

Israeli forces on Sunday detained Jerusalem Governor Adnan Ghaith, reports Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A video released by the Jerusalem-based Wadi Hilweh Information Center showed police forcefully detaining Ghaith from his home in Jerusalem’s neighborhood of Silwan.

Ghaith has been detained several times in recent months.

Israeli occupation forces this morning detained Palestinian official Adnan Ghaith from his home in Silwan, east Jerusalem. He has been arrested 17 times since early 2019.https://t.co/02ufD0Eo8phttps://t.co/bq0NsLER7U — Ben White (@benabyad) April 5, 2020

The reason behind the detention remains unclear and the Israeli police have yet to issue an official statement.

In February, Israeli occupation authorities banned Adnan Ghaith from entering the West Bank for six months and from communicating with the Palestinian Authority (PA), despite being the PA’s governor. He was previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019, and then again in November 2019.

Two days after their arrest of the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Al-Hidmi, the Israeli occupying forces today arrested the Governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, after storming into his house in Silwan in occupied East #Jerusalem. #COVID19 #Palestine pic.twitter.com/0YXWh4aOgk — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) April 5, 2020

Ghaith’s arrest comes two days after Israeli forces arrested Palestine’s Jerusalem Affairs Minister Fadi Al-Hadami on Friday for allegedly violating an Israeli ban on Palestinian political activities in occupied East Jerusalem. The Jerusalem Affairs Ministry said in a statement that Israeli police raided the minister’s house in the Silwan neighborhood of Jerusalem and took him into custody.

PLO Executive Committee Hanan Ashrawi accused the Israeli occupation of undermining Palestinian efforts in the battle against coronavirus, referring to the Israeli escalation against Palestinian officials in Jerusalem, including the repeated detention of Jerusalem’s Minister Fadi Al-Hadami.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)