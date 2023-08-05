Jewish Settlers Kill Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

August 5, 2023
Qosai Jammal Mi'tan, 19, was killed by illegal Jewish settlers near Ramallah. (Photo: via WAFA)

A Palestinian youth succumbed to critical wounds on Friday shortly after being shot by illegal Jewish settlers in the village of Burqa, southeast of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that armed Jewish settlers raided the western and northwestern parts of the village, leading to confrontations with the local residents.

A 19-year-old youth, who was identified as Qosai Jammal Mi’tan, was shot in the neck and critically injured during the attack. He succumbed to his serious wounds shortly after reaching the hospital in Ramallah.

Two other youths were injured after being struck with rocks thrown by the settlers. During the attack, the settler gangs set fire to two Palestinian vehicles.

The settlers also brought their sheep to a plot of land there in an apparent attempt to seize it for the benefit of establishing a pastoral outpost.

