Armed Clashes in Jenin following Killing of Palestinian Allegedly at Hands of PA Police

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

PA threats translated to mass arrests of Palestinian resistance activists. Now, a Palestinian was murdered and the people of Jenin point the finger at the PA.

The West Bank city of Jenin witnessed clashes, including armed clashes between Palestinian protesters and Palestinian security forces on Saturday, Aljazeera Arabic reported.

The violence followed the killing of a Palestinian inside of his car, which protesters blame on Palestinian Authority police.

Angry protesters reportedly attacked the PA headquarters in Jenin, and eyewitnesses reported exchange of fire between both sides.

The PA governor of Jenin, Akram Rajoub denied any involvement of the security services in the shooting, which killed one Palestinian and wounded another.

He announced the opening of an investigation to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

The PA directly cooperates with Israel in security matters in the West Bank.

Palestinians often criticize the ‘security coordination’ between both sides, often accusing the Palestinian leadership of cracking down on the resistance on behalf of the Israeli occupation.

On July 3, Israel invaded Jenin, killing and wounding hundreds.

A few days later, PA leader Mahmoud Abbas, visited Jenin with thousands of soldiers, threatening to ‘cut the hand’ of those who don’t cooperate with his authority.

This was followed by mass arrests by the PA of resistance activists.

(The Palestine Chronicle)