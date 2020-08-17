Jewish Settlers Set Fire to 13 Palestinian Cars in East Jerusalem

Jewish settlers set fire early this morning to 13 Palestinian vehicles in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Safafa, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources told WAFA that the arsonists – believed to be members of the anti-Palestinian “Price Tag” terror group – sneaked into the neighborhood in the early morning hours, set fire to 13 vehicles, and wrote anti-Palestinian racist graffiti on walls.

Israeli settlers from the "price tag" terrorist group set 13 vehicles on fire in the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Safafa in occupied #Jerusalem during dawn. [Archive photo] pic.twitter.com/rtK53DJ7WC — PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) August 17, 2020

“Price tag” refers to an underground anti-Palestinian Israeli terror group that routinely attacks Palestinians in the occupied territories and inside Israel.

The Israeli government still refuses to label it as a terrorist organization and considers it only as a group of vandals.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Palestinians suffer from the ongoing attacks and provocations of Israeli settlers, who attempt to seize their lands, uproot their trees, and destroy their houses with the help of the Israeli military.#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/zlUvjd4Pl5 — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) August 17, 2020

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)