Gaza’s Sole Electricity Plant to Shut down Due to Fuel Shortages

Fuel shortages in the besieged Gaza Strip are forcing the enclave’s only electricity plant to shut down tomorrow morning, the Palestinian Power Authority announced yesterday.

In a statement, the Power Authority said the plant “will completely stop as its fuel is expected to run out.”

The Power Authority said that the Israeli occupation “stopped fuel supplies for the electricity plant entering on Wednesday.”

Severe shortage of fuel will leave the besieged Gaza Strip in a complete blackout; Gaza Strip's only operating power plant will turn off in two days if the Israeli occupation continues to shut off fuel supplies to the Strip. pic.twitter.com/fte84Wbq7P — 16th October Group (@16thOctoberGr) August 16, 2020

Palestinians living in Gaza suffer regular blackouts as a result of the fuel shortages with electricity being provided for less than 12 hours a day.

Last year, Qatar started to pay for the fuel needed to run the electricity plant but Israel no longer allowed its entry as part of punishing measures being imposed on Gaza, including stopping access to Gaza’s waters and a ban on the entry of several materials including cement.

#globalbuzz Palestinian Energy and Natural Resources Authority (PNERA) warned that Gaza Strip's only power plant would run out of fuel by Tuesday after Israel shut down the border crossing last week pic.twitter.com/frs8g33GRT — BERNAMA Radio🇲🇾 (@bernamaradio) August 16, 2020

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)