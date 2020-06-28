Jewish Settlers Set Fire to Palestinian Fields near Nablus

Extremist Jewish settlers took advantage of the hot weather on Saturday and set fire to Palestinian fields in the village of Burin, near Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Jewish settlement activities in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar set fire to fields in the village of Burin, south of Nablus, causing fire to engulf a large area planted with trees.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been demanding international protection against Jewish settler attacks, often condoned and supported by the army.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)