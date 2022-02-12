Jewish Settlers Uproot Olive Saplings, Attack Farmers near Hebron

A group of Jewish settlers today uprooted scores of Palestinian-owned olive saplings and assaulted Palestinian farmers outside the town of Surif, in the occupied West Bank province of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Iyad Hrebat, mayor of the town, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Bat Ayin uprooted about 50 olive saplings near the village which belonged to local Palestinian farmers.

More than 60 olive seedlings, that were planted a few days ago, were uprooted and a Palestinian-owned plant nursery was vandalized by colonial Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank city of Salfit, today. pic.twitter.com/FQbb78JywW — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 9, 2022

Hrebat said clashes broke out between local Palestinians and the Israeli occupation army in the aftermath of the incident.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and is rarely sanctioned by Israeli authorities. Palestinians, local and international monitors and officials believe that the Israeli government endorses settler violence by turning a blind eye to most attacks.

Israeli settlers uprooted more than 110 olive_trees in town of Burqin, west of the northern West_Bank city of Salfit. pic.twitter.com/LMn0Cxcs5y — Palestine Girl (@Gaza_online90) February 11, 2022

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)