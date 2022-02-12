Jewish Settlers Uproot Olive Saplings, Attack Farmers near Hebron

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

A group of Jewish settlers today uprooted scores of Palestinian-owned olive saplings and assaulted Palestinian farmers outside the town of Surif, in the occupied West Bank province of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Iyad Hrebat, mayor of the town, told WAFA that a group of Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Bat Ayin uprooted about 50 olive saplings near the village which belonged to local Palestinian farmers.

Hrebat said clashes broke out between local Palestinians and the Israeli occupation army in the aftermath of the incident.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and is rarely sanctioned by Israeli authorities. Palestinians, local and international monitors and officials believe that the Israeli government endorses settler violence by turning a blind eye to most attacks.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

