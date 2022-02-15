Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah (VIDEO)

A Palestinian man died of his wounds on Tuesday, after being shot in the belly by Israeli soldiers during confrontations in the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of the young man, who was identified as 26-year-old Nihad Barghouti.

Palestinian youth Nihad Barghouti succumbed to his injuries that he sustained by Israeli gunfire in Nabi Saleh village, north of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/qRaVdj0Bl8 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) February 15, 2022

Bilal Tamimi, an activist in Nabi Saleh, told WAFA that Barghouti, who came from the nearby village of Kufr Ein, was transported to the hospital in Ramallah in critical condition after he was shot in the belly.

BREAKING: Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Dead A Young Palestinian, Nihad Barghouti, During A Protest In Nabi Saleh. Israeli forces are also violently confronting demonstrators in Abu Dis, at the Al-Quds University, entering the area and firing tear gas. pic.twitter.com/9bDsIZCwKZ — Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) February 15, 2022

Tamimi added that Israeli soldiers opened fire in addition to firing rubber-coated rubber bullets and tear gas at Palestinians in the village.

