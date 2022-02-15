Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian Man near Ramallah (VIDEO)

February 15, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Nihad Barghouti, 26, was killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian man died of his wounds on Tuesday, after being shot in the belly by Israeli soldiers during confrontations in the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of the young man, who was identified as 26-year-old Nihad Barghouti.

Bilal Tamimi, an activist in Nabi Saleh, told WAFA that Barghouti, who came from the nearby village of Kufr Ein, was transported to the hospital in Ramallah in critical condition after he was shot in the belly.

Tamimi added that Israeli soldiers opened fire in addition to firing rubber-coated rubber bullets and tear gas at Palestinians in the village.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*