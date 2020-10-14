Jewish Settlers Use Chainsaw to Cut Electric Poles in West Bank

Jewish settlers today cut wooden electric poles using a chainsaw in the town of Jalud, south of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors colonial settlement activities in the northern West Bank, confirmed that a group of settlers sneaked their way into the eastern part of the town, where they chopped down a number of wooden electric poles with chainsaws, causing power blackouts in the area.

Following attacks earlier today by Israeli settlers on Palestinian farmers and activists harvesting olives, Israeli forces prevented Palestinian journalists from entering and reporting on the violence, in Burqa, West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/qnheJbQfS4 — Palestine Online (@PalOnlineTeam) October 13, 2020

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 800,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)