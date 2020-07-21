Jordan May Support ‘One-State Democratic Solution’

Jordan’s prime minister told The Guardian on Tuesday that his country would look “positively” at a “one-state democratic solution” to the Israel-Palestine so-called conflict, suggesting the Hashemite kingdom may support a one-state solution as Israel pushes for unilateral annexation of the West Bank.

In an interview in the Jordanian capital, Omar Razzaz endorsed an idea rejected by Israel for the alleged risk it poses to the state’s Jewish identity, but increasingly backed by Palestinian activists as the prospects of establishing their own state have dimmed.

“You close the door to the two-state solution, I could look at this positively, if we’re clearly opening the door to a one-state democratic solution,” Razzaz said.

Razzaz added that annexation would enshrine South-Africa style apartheid already practiced against Palestinians within Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, serving to further destabilize the region.

Razzaz’s remarks come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to annex nearly 30 percent of the total size of the occupied Palestinian West Bank and Jordan Vally, an act deemed a stark violation of international law.

Although annexation didn’t actualize on July 1, a self-imposed deadline by Netanyahu himself, Israel remains adamant in its intentions to formalize the annexation of large swathes of Palestinian land.

Washington is supportive of the Israeli move, although media reports spoke of the possibility that Trump’s Administration may have requested that Tel Aviv delay its plans for an unspecified period of time.

Since Israel made its intentions clear regarding annexation, Jordan, along with the Palestinian Authority and a few European countries have mounted a diplomatic campaign to stop Israel from going through with the annexation.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)