Jordan, Palestine Consider Closing Borders, as Coronavirus Cases Rise to 25

Jordan and Palestine are considering closing their common borders as part of their efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced today.

A Terrifying Scenario: Coronavirus in 'Quarantined' Gaza | Article by: Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/VTmFVshbfv — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) March 4, 2020

Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that the two governments are in constant contact to coordinate their steps in fighting coronavirus and that they might close the border crossing between their countries.

Shtayyeh explained that he is giving enough time for people outside to return home and those who are here and want to leave to have time to do so before the crossings are closed.

Today, the Palestinian government confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in Palestine, four of them in Bethlehem and one, for the first time, in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm.

This brings the total in Palestine to 25, with Bethlehem having 24 of the cases.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)