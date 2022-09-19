The Alleged Palestinian Attacker who Vanished

September 19, 2022 Articles, Features
Jab'a military checkpoint, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: Tamar Fleishman, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Tamar Fleishman

I decided to drive to the Jab’a military checkpoint, located between Ar-Ram and the Gush Etzion illegal settlement, south of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

I had heard about an incident that took place there a couple of days earlier: according to reports, a Palestinian woman approached the checkpoint and when Isreali soldiers carried out a body search, they found a knife. Therefore, the woman had been transferred for questioning.

I got closer to the Israeli soldier and told him that I wanted to park there. “Do not shoot me,” I said.

“No problem, we don’t shoot just anybody,” he replied.

I asked him about the woman who was questioned a couple of days before, but nobody at the site seemed to know anything about it.

I tried to identify her, and find out what had happened to her, but nobody was able to confirm the story that I had read in the news.

It was as if that woman had never existed.

– As a member of Machsomwatch, Tamar Fleishman documents events at Israeli military checkpoints between Jerusalem and Ramallah. Her reports, photos and videos can be found on the organization’s website: www.machsomwatch.org. She is also a member of the ‘Coalition of Women for Peace’ and a volunteer in ‘Breaking the Silence’. Tamar Fleishman is The Palestine Chronicle correspondent at the Qalandiya checkpoint.  
    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*