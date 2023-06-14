Khadamat Al-Bureij Crowned Gaza’s Basketball Champion

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An intense and exciting match between Khadamat Al-Bureij and Shabab Al-Bureij ended with the former being crowned the Gaza basketball champion.

Winning with a convincing victory of 69 to 53, Khadamat Al-Bureij clinched a precious win in a long-anticipated derby.

The tournament was organized by Palestine’s Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and sponsored by the company ‘Jawwal’.

Palestine Chronicle attended the game and the ceremony afterward, which spilled into the streets as fans celebrated for hours following the conclusion of the event.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)