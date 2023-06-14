Israeli Occupation Forces Impose Siege on Palestinian Town near Jenin (VIDEO)

Palestinian students from Yabad were not able to leave the town and take the final exams, tawjihi, in the nearby city of Jenin.

For the second day in a row, the Israeli occupation forces imposed a siege on the town of Yabad, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, and shut down the two nearby military checkpoints, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers also raided several homes and shops in the town and seized surveillance cameras.

Yabad mayor Amjad Atatra said that because of the Israeli closure, Palestinian students from Yabad were not able to leave the town and take the final exams, tawjihi, in the nearby city of Jenin.

Confrontations between Palestinian residents and Isreali soldiers broke out on Tuesday night in Yabad. Meanwhile, in two separate incidents, shots were fired at illegal Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers in the area.

According to Israeli reports, four soldiers and one settler were injured.

(PC, WAFA)