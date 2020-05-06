Israeli Artillery Strikes Sites in Besieged Gaza

The Israeli artillery bombarded early this morning several locations in the northern Gaza Strip, causing property and infrastructure damage, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Artillery shells also fell on three different sites in Gaza city. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.

The Israeli army said the shelling came after a projectile was fired from Gaza, falling in an open area in southern Israel, without causing any damage or injury.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine.

Israeli Occupation artillery shelled several areas in the northern and the middle of the Gaza Strip, no injuries reported.#GazaUnderAttack

Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)