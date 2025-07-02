Khan Yunis Under Fire: Israeli Strikes Kill Scores, Displace Thousands

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes killed over 100 Palestinians in 24 hours, as thousands flee Khan Yunis and other areas of Gaza.

Scores of Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in a wave of intense Israeli airstrikes, with the heaviest attacks concentrated on Khan Yunis.

More than 100 people were killed in the previous day’s bombing, which also displaced thousands of families from northern Gaza.

According to medical sources in Gaza, at least 32 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli bombardments since dawn, including 24 in Khan Yunis alone.

One of the deadliest attacks occurred early this morning, when an Israeli drone strike targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis.

🚨Five displaced persons including two CHILDREN have been KILLED and seven others WOUNDED in Israeli bombing of their tent in Al Mawasi area west of Khan Younis! pic.twitter.com/6XgFhnHL9i — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) July 1, 2025

A medical source at Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that six people were killed and over 10 others injured, most of them children. Several of the wounded are in critical condition. Images circulated by activists show young victims covered in blood being treated at the hospital.

This latest attack on the densely populated Al-Mawasi area came just hours after the Israeli army ordered residents to evacuate parts of Khan Yunis, citing rocket fire from the area.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades later claimed responsibility for launching Q-20 rockets at Israeli military positions north of Khan Yunis, targeting the nearby settlements of Nir Yitzhak and Miftahim.

Fierce battles are ongoing in the city, with Palestinian resistance forces confronting advancing Israeli troops.

Airstrikes across the Strip

In Gaza City, four people—two of them children—were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, according to sources at the Baptist Hospital. Additional strikes hit the eastern neighborhoods of Sheja’iyya and Zaytoun, where heavy shelling has continued.

The city has seen a number of deadly attacks in recent days, including a massacre at a beach resort that left dozens dead or wounded.

In the north, shelling resumed in the Jabaliya area, which has recently been subjected to what residents describe as “belts of fire.”

The one-month-old baby who was shot in the head by an Israeli sniper in Gaza has survived. I see no one sharing. If he were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity… pic.twitter.com/04Y4E43iH4 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) July 2, 2025

In central Gaza, five people, including children, were killed in an airstrike in Deir al-Balah, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. An earlier strike near the same hospital wounded 10 people after hitting tents sheltering displaced families. In the Maghazi camp, artillery fire seriously injured a pregnant woman.

Hospital sources say 109 Palestinians were killed across the Strip on Tuesday alone, with the majority of casualties reported in southern Gaza. Among the dead were several people struck while attempting to access food aid.

Since Israel resumed its offensive in March, over 6,300 Palestinians have been killed and 22,000 wounded. According to medical reports, this includes more than 600 people who were shot or bombed near aid distribution centers under joint US-Israeli supervision.

Mass Displacement

The United Nations reports that at least 1,500 families have recently been displaced from northern Gaza and parts of Gaza City due to ongoing Israeli operations and evacuation orders.

UNRWA stated that 82% of Gaza is now covered by Israeli evacuation directives. With most shelters destroyed or non-functional, the agency warned that displaced Palestinians have no safe place to go.

The UN estimates that Israel is now besieging the population within just 22% of the territory.

Since the war began in October 2023, nearly all of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents have been displaced at least once. Hundreds of thousands have fled from areas where Israeli forces have advanced, including Rafah and Khan Yunis in the south, and Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, and parts of Gaza City in the north.

