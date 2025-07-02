Iran Suspends Cooperation with IAEA, Bars Inspectors from Nuclear Sites

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The new law also bars IAEA inspectors from entering Iran and prohibits the installation of surveillance cameras at nuclear facilities.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially ratified a law suspending the country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the aftermath of a 12-day war during which Israeli and US forces carried out aerial strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities, as well as civilian infrastructure.

According to the Tasnim news agency, the move follows recent legislative developments in the Iranian Parliament.

Last week, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced that lawmakers had approved a bill mandating the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA, which he described as “Israel’s protector and servant.” The bill passed with the support of 221 out of 290 members of parliament, as reported by Iranian state television.

Ghalibaf criticized the IAEA for failing to condemn the Israeli-led strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, stating that the agency had “sold its international credibility at the cheapest price.”

He added that the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization would halt all cooperation with the agency until the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities could be guaranteed, and that the country’s peaceful nuclear program would continue at an accelerated pace.

The new law also bars IAEA inspectors from entering Iran and prohibits the installation of surveillance cameras at nuclear facilities. Deputy Speaker Hamid Reza Haji Babaei confirmed the decision in a statement to ISNA, asserting that IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi will no longer be allowed access to Iranian nuclear sites.

“We saw information about our facilities in documents received from the Israeli regime,” Haji Babaei said, accusing the IAEA of compromising Iran’s nuclear security.

The law also aligns with growing domestic calls for Iran to reconsider its commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in response to the Israeli and American attacks.

Meanwhile, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi expressed concern over Iran’s decision, warning that the international community “cannot accept a halt to inspections” of Iranian nuclear sites.

He stressed that restoring cooperation with Tehran would play a vital role in resolving disputes over Iran’s nuclear activities and reiterated the IAEA’s readiness to resume its work in the country.

Iranian officials and media have accused the IAEA of deeper coordination with Israel.

According to sources cited by Al Mayadeen last month, Iran obtained, through a covert intelligence operation, a vast cache of sensitive Israeli documents—reportedly including thousands of files related to Israel’s nuclear infrastructure and projects. The operation reportedly took place some time ago, but was kept secret due to the complexity and scale of the data involved.

(PC, AJA, Al Mayadeen)