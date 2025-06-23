Kremlin Talks: Everything You Need to Know about Russia’s Position on Iran

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Putin reaffirms support for Iran and condemns Western aggression during talks with Foreign Minister Araghchi in Moscow.

Amid mounting tensions in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Monday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at the Kremlin, reaffirming Russia’s support for Iran and condemning the “unprovoked act of aggression” against the Islamic Republic.

The high-level talks come in the wake of recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Tehran has denounced as violations of international law.

Araghchi’s visit to Moscow follows a series of meetings with European counterparts, as Iran intensifies its diplomatic outreach.

🇷🇺🇮🇷 Putin is holding a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. pic.twitter.com/kaPPzxIt1B — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) June 23, 2025

Joining the meeting on the Russian side were Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Chief of the General Staff. The Iranian delegation included Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

In his opening remarks, President Putin underscored the longstanding relationship between Moscow and Tehran, calling it “strong and trustworthy.” He reiterated Russia’s opposition to the military escalation, stating:

“The completely unprovoked act of aggression against Iran is without foundation or justification. Russia is committed to supporting the Iranian people through our continued efforts.”

Putin also revealed he had recently held direct conversations with key regional and international leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE President Mohammed Al Nahyan, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

“I am very pleased to welcome you to Moscow today,” Putin told Araghchi. “Your visit provides us with an important opportunity to discuss these sensitive issues in depth.”

🚨⚡BREAKING NEWS ➖ Putin backs Iran 🇮🇷 PUTIN, DURING A MEETING WITH IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER ABBAS ARAGHCHI AT THE KREMLIN: "Russia’s position in supporting Iran is clear. We reject the Israeli aggression, and it has no justification whatsoever." pic.twitter.com/T5ZOWFNvT8 — Ravinder Kapur. (@RavinderKapur2) June 23, 2025

In response, Araghchi expressed gratitude for Russia’s diplomatic support and its condemnation of the attacks.

“We are now defending our sovereignty and our country, and our defense is fully legitimate,” Araghchi said. “Russia stands on the right side of history and of international law.”

The Iranian diplomat also highlighted the strategic nature of Russian-Iranian relations, citing cooperation on nuclear energy and mutual coordination on global security issues. He reiterated that both Israel and the United States had violated international norms by targeting Iranian facilities.

The meeting signals deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran as both nations navigate a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, with global implications tied to military escalation, nuclear diplomacy, and shifting alliances in the region.

Araghchi concluded by relaying greetings from both President Pezeshkian and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and emphasized Iran’s interest in continuing close coordination with Russia on future developments.

‘Serious, Important’ Discussions

Araghchi arrived in Moscow on Sunday, stating that he intended to hold “serious, important” and “more precise” discussions with President Putin.

Speaking earlier at a press conference in Istanbul, he framed the visit as part of a broader strategic partnership between Tehran and Moscow, emphasizing continued coordination on both regional and global levels.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA confirmed that Araghchi’s consultations would focus on the repercussions of the recent joint US-Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

On Sunday morning, US President Donald Trump announced that American aircraft had carried out a “highly successful” attack on three sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Araghchi accused Washington of launching an illegitimate military assault without provocation, adding that “the US administration bears full responsibility for the serious repercussions of the aggression.”

In a separate development, Araghchi held a phone call with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, during which Lammy reportedly denied UK involvement and urged continued diplomatic engagement.

Since June 13, Israel has waged a sustained military campaign against Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, missile sites, senior commanders, and scientists. Iran has responded by launching ballistic missiles and drones into Israeli territory, marking the most direct and intense confrontation between the two states to date.

(PC, Kremlin, AJA)