Russia’s Medvedev: Countries Ready to Give Iran Nuclear Weapons

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Medvedev downplayed the effectiveness of the American operation, asserting that the facilities sustained little to no serious damage.

A senior Russian figure has alleged that several governments are willing to supply Iran with nuclear arms, following US air raids on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear infrastructure.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, made the explosive claim on Telegram on Sunday, writing: “A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their nuclear weapons.”

His remarks were issued shortly after US President Donald Trump confirmed that American warplanes had carried out strikes against Iran’s uranium enrichment sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—facilities long scrutinized for their potential dual-use in nuclear weapons development.

Medvedev downplayed the effectiveness of the American operation, asserting that the facilities sustained little to no serious damage. He suggested that Iran’s nuclear efforts, including uranium enrichment, are likely to persist despite the bombing.

He further argued that the assault has backfired politically, strengthening Tehran’s position at home: “The people are consolidating around the spiritual leadership, and even those who did not sympathise with it,” Medvedev said, portraying Iran’s leadership as newly emboldened.

Labeling the US as entangled in yet another protracted war, Medvedev warned of the potential for a full-scale ground conflict. He also took aim at Trump personally, mocking the president’s image as a bringer of peace. “A peacemaker he is not,” Medvedev said, scoffing at the idea that Trump could be in line for a Nobel Peace Prize.

He also insisted that Washington and Tel Aviv have lost global support over their campaign against Iran, declaring that “the absolute majority of countries” are opposed to their military actions.

The US bombing came after Israeli forces ramped up their military engagement with Iran earlier this month, launching extensive attacks beginning June 13. Iran responded with retaliatory missile strikes targeting Israeli cities and defense installations.

Casualty reports reflect the scale of the escalation. Iran’s Ministry of Health announced that over 430 people had been killed and more than 3,500 injured in Israeli attacks. Meanwhile, Israeli officials have reported 25 fatalities and several hundred wounded from Iran’s response.

(PC, Anadolu)