Kushner: Saudi Arabia Agreed to Open Airspace to Israeli Flights

Saudi Arabia agreed to open its airspace to all Israeli flights traveling eastward, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner confirmed on Wednesday.

Kushner made the claim in a press conference ahead of the signing of the Abraham Accords normalization agreement between the UAE and Israel on September 15.

Kushner's comments come ahead of a signing ceremony at the White House next week

“Countries are starting to let go of old conflicts and move in the direction of peace,” he said, adding that Bahrain has also agreed to open its airspace.

“It’s a tremendous barrier that’s been taken away,” Kushner added. “You’re seeing everyday new announcements of airlines that are looking to fly from Israel to different Arab cities that traditionally they weren’t allowed to go to and back.

“You have a lot of excitement building in the Arab and Muslim world, with people wanting to go to Israel to visit the tourist sites and to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque. You’re seeing kosher restaurants opening up now in Dubai.”

On August 13, Israel and the UAE have reached a deal that is expected to lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that US President Donald Trump reportedly helped broker.

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)