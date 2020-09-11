Palestinian Youth Hit, Injured by Israeli Teargas Canister

A Palestinian young man was injured on Friday morning after Israeli occupation forces directly hit him by a teargas canister near the village of Qaffin, near the city of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Osama Fathi Sabbah sustained injuries in his mouth and face after he was hit by the teargas canister by the occupation forces. He was moved to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Watch | Israeli soldier uses gun to smash front window on driver, holding him and other Palestinian activists up at gunpoint. The activists were attacked while trying to bring an injured protestor for medical treatment. Shufa village, Tulkarm, September 1st pic.twitter.com/IIEoTIjwAN — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) September 2, 2020

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)