Leaked Messages Reveal what US Doesn’t Want You to Know about Its War Plans

By Robert Inlakesh

The recent leak reveals more than just careless policymaking—it hides a deeper truth about US war motives.

The recently leaked group chat messages between top-ranking officials belonging to the Trump administration have served as a revelation of sorts as to how serious policy is made in such crass manners. While it may give us indications about what is happening behind the scenes, the story is also serving as a convenient distraction.

The editor in chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, has found himself in the limelight after publishing information he came across in a Signal groups chat that he claims to have been accidentally added to by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. Goldberg, for his part, has worked to embarrass the Trump administration and revealed the kind of lax security measures taken by top officials.

However, according to investigative journalist Ryan Grim, sources indicate that Goldberg has been in communication with the National Security Advisor previously and has been receiving other such leaks. If we are to assume this to be true, this could indicate some kind of schism that is already forming within US President Donald Trump’s government.

The most explosive elements of the leaked information have been the motivating factors behind the US’s ongoing assault on Yemen, in addition to the vernacular employed at the highest level to describe Washington’s traditional allies.

Corporate media in the United States appears to be fixated on the fact that such a screw up even happened in the first place, analysing what this means for potential American security. Only making things worse, the White House confirmed the authenticity of the group chat.

The fact that such sensitive policy issues are in fact discussed in the manner deserving of general discussions on trivial matters, does tell the story of the Trump administration since taking office.

While the veneer of respectability was still present under the former Democratic Party-led government of Joe Biden, the character of Donald Trump has taken matters in the polar opposite direction.

The insults and threats, issued against allied nations, including the recent public evisceration of Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, illustrate this point about the Republican Party-led government well.

Yet the issue here, which has drawn some intrigue online amongst Trump supporters and opponents alike, is how exactly the editor in chief of The Atlantic was accidentally added to this signal chat. While the answer has so far presented itself as Goldberg being added by mistake, there could be something deeper lurking.

Goldberg’s report on the issue, entitled “The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans”, decided upon a misleading framing of the evidence he was presenting on the Yemen assault being discussed amongst leading national security figures.

To begin with, he decides to write that Yemen’s Ansarallah – which he calls “the Houthis” – after October 7, 2023, “soon launched attacks on Israel and on international shipping, creating havoc for global trade.” He claims that the “Iran-backed terrorist organization” just started attacking international shipping, which is simply a bald-faced lie and is integral to breaking down the intent behind Goldberg’s published information in the piece.

Ansarallah launched a naval blockade in the Red Sea with the explicitly stated intent of blocking shipping to or affiliated with Israel, a move that was launched by the group that currently heads the government in Sana’a as an act of solidarity with Gaza.

There were no attacks on non-Israeli affiliated ships until the US Biden administration put together a multi-national naval coalition to confront the blockade in order to help Israel.

This failed military effort was entitled Operation Prosperity Guardian and led to direct airstrikes by the US and UK on Yemen, which is when the Red Sea blockade was then extended to prevent ships affiliated with the aggressor nations from passing.

For months, vessels passing through the area would very clearly mark themselves “not Israel affiliated” in order to avoid the possibility of being intercepted.

Why this framing is so important to debunk off the bat is because Goldberg then goes on to point out the parts of the Signal group chat where a US motive is discussed. Conveniently, there happened to be no discussion revealed about Israel as a motivator, but instead the Europeans.

This narrative is exactly what is being consistently peddled across corporate media and by the Trump administration, attempting to rewrite history to suggest that Ansarallah are acting as “Iran-backed” pirates who are attacking international trade for no reason.

This lie is being used to justify the ongoing slaughter of Yemeni civilians by the US, by claiming that there is a moral justification for military intervention and that it protects European, in addition to their own, geopolitical interests.

Ansarallah ceased all military operations in the Red Sea and against Israel upon the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire on January 19, only restarting their support for Gaza after the Israelis decided to block the passage of all humanitarian aid into the besieged territory while reneging on every aspect of the agreement.

Goldberg – a self-described Zionist – obfuscates the fact that the US is at war with Yemen for Israel’s sake, an admission which would make the American assault extremely unpopular.

One thing that Goldberg does include, however, is that it is openly discussed that the Israelis were likely, and that this was an expected outcome, which then leads to questions as to the seriousness of the administration when it comes to solving issues throughout the region.

While the nature of US policy making under the Trump administration may have just been further exposed, it is important to critically take a look at how such a leak is being used as propaganda that hides the central element to the story of Washington’s assault on Yemen, and that is Israel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)