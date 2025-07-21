LIVE BLOG: Widespread Famine Grips Gaza as Israeli Massacres and Targeting of Aid Seekers Persist – Day 654

The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food told Al-Jazeera that the situation in the Gaza Strip is horrendous, and we have not seen such starvation in modern history.
Meanwhile, the World Food Programme reported that aid seekers in Gaza have been shot at by Israeli tanks, snipers, and other sources.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 58,386 and injured 139,077 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Massacre In Al-Shati Refugee Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian media reported that Israeli occupation forces committed a massacre before dawn on Wednesday by targeting the tents of displaced people in Al-Shati Camp, west of Gaza City.
WHO: Israeli Army Raided Our Headquarters In Deir Al-Balah
WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION:
The Israeli army raided our headquarters in Deir Al-Balah, forcing women and children to evacuate.
Our staff housing in Deir Al-Balah was attacked three times and our main warehouse was targeted.
With 88% of Gaza under evacuation orders, there is no safe place left.
We call on member states to immediately ensure the continuous flow of medical supplies to Gaza.
20 Palestinians Die from Starvation in Gaza in 48 Hours
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Munir Al-Bursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera that twenty people died of starvation in Gaza within 48 hours.
Hamas: We Are Discussing Mediator Proposals To End The Aggression
AL-JAZEERA: Taher Al-Nounou, media advisor to the head of Hamas’ political bureau: Hamas is discussing mediator proposals with Palestinian factions to reach an agreement to end the war on Gaza.
Two Women Killed, Multiple Injured in New Israeli Strikes on Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: New Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip have resulted in civilian casualties, including two women killed.
A Palestinian Red Crescent source reported that two women were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house near Sheikh Radwan Pond in northern Gaza.
Meanwhile, Al-Quds Hospital announced that 14 aid seekers were injured by Israeli occupation forces near the Nabulsi checkpoint, west of Gaza City.
Additionally, a source at Al-Awda Hospital reported injuries from an Israeli strike on a house in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.
Al-Qassam: Merkava Tank Targeted with High-Explosive Device in Deir al-Balah
STATEMENT: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced they targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a high-explosive device in the Umm Zuheir area, south of Deir al-Balah city, in the central Gaza Strip.
Taher Al-Nunu: Hamas Engaged in Ceasefire Talks, Urges Arab and Islamic Action for Gaza
ARABIC MEDIA: Taher Al-Nunu, Media Advisor to the Head of Hamas’s Political Bureau, has made statements to Al-Jazeera regarding ongoing ceasefire efforts and the dire situation in Gaza.
Al-Nunu stated:
Hamas is discussing mediators’ proposals with Palestinian forces and factions to reach an agreement that ends the war in Gaza.
Hamas is moving positively and swiftly to reach an agreement that ends the aggression against our people in Gaza.
Hamas is taking action at the political level to urge relevant parties to move towards ending the suffering in Gaza.
He further appealed to the broader Arab and Islamic nations:
We call on the Islamic and Arab nations to allow food into Gaza for two million besieged people.
We appeal to the nation to express its stance frankly regarding the killing of Gaza’s children.
We are facing a collective execution process for two million people in Gaza.
11 Aid Seekers Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza Since Monday Morning
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hospital sources in Gaza report that 11 civilians seeking aid have been killed by Israeli occupation army fire across the Gaza Strip since Monday morning.
Israeli Air Force Strikes Area Around Al-Shaheed Mosque in Al-Bureij Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation air force has launched an airstrike targeting the vicinity of the Al-Shaheed Mosque in the Al-Bureij refugee camp.
UNICEF: Deadly Malnutrition Among Gaza's Children Reaches Catastrophic Levels
STATEMENT (Cited in Al-Jazeera): UNICEF has stated that hunger is spreading in Gaza, people are dying, and deadly malnutrition among children is reaching catastrophic levels.
‘Completely Unacceptable’ – WFP Condemns Israel’s Killing of Aid Seekers
Casualties Reported Among Aid Seekers Near Netzarim Axis in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A source at Al-Shifa Hospital reported that several aid seekers were killed and injured near the Netzarim Axis, south of Gaza City.
'Oh Abu Mazen, Oh Abbas, Hear the Voice of the People'
SOCIAL MEDIA: Demonstrators in Ramallah chanted, “Oh Abu Mazen, oh Abbas, hear the voice of the people,” during a popular rally held in solidarity with Gaza and condemning the Israeli starvation tactics and aggression.
"يا أبو مازن يا عبّاس، يلا اسمع صوت الناس"..
هتافات المتظاهرين خلال وقفة شعبية في مدينة رام الله؛ إسنادًا لغزة وتنديدًا بالتجويع والعدوان الإسرائيلي. pic.twitter.com/Zx75Vox8Uq
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 21, 2025
British Artist Kate Nash Wears 'Free Gaza' Dress at Splendour Festival
SOCIAL MEDIA: British artist Kate Nash wore a dress emblazoned with the phrase “Free Gaza” during her performance on the Confetti stage at the Splendour Festival in the UK.
الفنانة البريطانية "كيت ناش"، ترتدي فستانًا يحمل عبارة "حَرروا غزة"، خلال مهرجان “سبليندور”، على مسرح "كونفيتي" في بريطانيا pic.twitter.com/Ud2jeRf8fQ
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 21, 2025
Israeli Forces Fire Illumination Flares Over Rafah After Ambush
QUDS NEWS: The Israeli occupation forces are intensively firing illumination flares over the skies of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. This development comes after an Israeli force reportedly fell into an ambush set by the resistance.
عاجل | الاحتلال يُطلق قنابل إنارة بكثافة في أجواء رفح جنوب قطاع غزة، بعد وقوع قوة إسرائيلية في كمينٍ للمقاومة. pic.twitter.com/RSsoJDpMEM
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) July 21, 2025
White House: Trump Wants Safe Aid Delivery to Gaza
STATEMENT: President Trump believes the war in Gaza has dragged on and the fighting has become more deadly in recent days. He wants to see an end to the hostilities to allow for negotiations towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Furthermore, President Trump stressed the importance of safe and secure entry for aid into Gaza.
Israeli Army: Golani Brigade Soldier Killed, Officer Seriously Wounded in Gaza Clashes
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli army has announced that a soldier was killed and a Golani Brigade officer was seriously wounded during clashes in the southern Gaza Strip.
Hamas: Israel Using Massacres as Blackmail Amidst Ceasefire Efforts
STATEMENT: Hamas has issued a statement asserting that the “occupation is practicing blackmail by committing massacres against our people, a desperate attempt to impose positions it previously failed to enforce.”
The movement emphasized its continuous efforts: “We are working around the clock to end the escalating suffering in Gaza through our ongoing communication with mediators and relevant parties.”
Hamas concluded by stating that “the Zionist enemy persists in its genocide war against our proud people in the Gaza Strip.”
Israeli Media Reports More Soldiers Wounded in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media outlets are reporting that a number of soldiers were injured in a second operation in the Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment