Lieberman: Netanyahu has Lost His Mental Stability

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman yesterday questioned whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has lost” his mental stability, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Quoting the Israeli Public Broadcaster (Kan), Al-Qatan Voice reported Lieberman saying: “I have watched the most recent video of Netanyahu. It is not clear whether this man enjoys 100 percent mental stability.”

Kan Hebrew channel:

Avigdor Lieberman: “I watched recent videos of Netanyahu, and it is not clear that the man is 100 percent mentally healthy – I am not sure he is qualified for the position of prime minister, the man has at least lost his mental stability.” pic.twitter.com/hIHII0IzPi — Amazon (@Amazon1Amazon) May 31, 2021

“I am not sure whether he could be valid to work as a prime minister. He has lost at least his mental stability.”

Chief of Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, is reported to be planning to inform Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that he could form a coalition for a new government with the leader of the far-right New Right party Naftali Bennett.

This came after several meetings with Yamina, New Hope and Blue and White parties held on Sunday.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)