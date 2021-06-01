Lieberman: Netanyahu has Lost His Mental Stability

June 1, 2021 Blog, News
Israel's right-wing poltiician Avigdor Lieberman. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman yesterday questioned whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “has lost” his mental stability, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Quoting the Israeli Public Broadcaster (Kan), Al-Qatan Voice reported Lieberman saying: “I have watched the most recent video of Netanyahu. It is not clear whether this man enjoys 100 percent mental stability.”

“I am not sure whether he could be valid to work as a prime minister. He has lost at least his mental stability.”

Chief of Yesh Atid party, Yair Lapid, is reported to be planning to inform Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that he could form a coalition for a new government with the leader of the far-right New Right party Naftali Bennett.

This came after several meetings with Yamina, New Hope and Blue and White parties held on Sunday.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.