Lions’ Den Call on Palestinians to Engage in ‘Battle’ against Israeli Forces

The Palestinian Lions’ Den and Nablus Balata Brigade groups on Wednesday called on Palestinians to engage in “a battle” against Israeli forces, The New Arab reported.

The statement comes after Israeli forces stormed the Old city of Nablus and is directed to “everyone who carries weapons in the city, villages and towns of Nablus”.

The Lions’ Den group was formed last year to resist Israeli incursions.

o our people in the city of Nablus, the camps & villages

this is call from the Lions’ Den to the honourable & the free, to men who do not accept subjugation & do not bow down to the Occupation, to those who do not accept to stand idly by & become tools to serve the Occupation — دايان (@jnoubiparigote) February 22, 2023

The Nablus Balata Brigade, in the West Bank’s Balata refugee camp, is also a group which has proclaimed readiness to fight against the Israeli occupation, according to news website Al-Monitor.

Most of it’s members belong to the Fatah movement and it maintains high coordination with other militant groups including the Lion’s Den, Al-Monitor reported.

(The New Arab, PC)