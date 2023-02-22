Lions’ Den Call on Palestinians to Engage in ‘Battle’ against Israeli Forces

Hamas fighters wear Lions' Den insignias in Gaza parade. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Palestinian Lions’ Den and Nablus Balata Brigade groups on Wednesday called on Palestinians to engage in “a battle” against Israeli forces, The New Arab reported.

The statement comes after Israeli forces stormed the Old city of Nablus and is directed to “everyone who carries weapons in the city, villages and towns of Nablus”.

The Lions’ Den group was formed last year to resist Israeli incursions.

The Nablus Balata Brigade, in the West Bank’s Balata refugee camp, is also a group which has proclaimed readiness to fight against the Israeli occupation, according to news website Al-Monitor.

Most of it’s members belong to the Fatah movement and it maintains high coordination with other militant groups including the Lion’s Den, Al-Monitor reported.

(The New Arab, PC)

