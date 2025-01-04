LIVE BLOG: Four New Massacres | More US Weapons | Gaza Fires Rockets – Day 456

Israel carried out four new massacres in Gaza, while eight Israeli Knesset members advocated for measures aimed at a full ethnic cleansing of the northern area.
Meanwhile, the outgoing Biden Administration is considering an $8 billion arms deal with Israel, according to Axios.
Rocket sirens continued to sound in the Gaza Envelope as rockets were launched from the war-torn Strip.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,553 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,379 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Army: Hamas is Booby-Trapping Buildings in Gaza
JERUSALEM POST (citing Israeli army leaders):
Hamas’ new combat tactics in northern Gaza threaten our forces operating there.
Hamas has set traps in almost every building in Gaza.
Losses Are ‘Unimaginable’: Israeli Analysts Offer Somber Assessment of Gaza War
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,856 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israel Continues Incursions in Deir Al-Balah, Bureij
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli military vehicles continue for the second day to penetrate east of Deir al-Balah city and al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli MPs Call for Ethnic Cleansing of Northern Gaza
HAARETZ: Eight Knesset members call on the Defense Minister to issue an order to destroy water, food, and energy sources in northern Gaza.
Israeli Forces Surround Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Trapping Hundreds
Israel to Inform Washington It Will Not Withdraw from Lebanon
KAN: Israel is expected to inform Washington that it will not withdraw from southern Lebanon after the 60-day deadline stipulated in the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on November 27.
Artillery Sheling of Nuseirat
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli artillery shelled the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip this morning, Saturday.
Israel Blows Up Buildings in South Lebanon
LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli occupation forces carried out new bombing operations last night on buildings in the towns of Bani Hayyan and Markaba in south Lebanon.
Israeli Boats Bombard Beach in Central Gaza
AL-AQSA TV: Israeli gunboats bombed the beach of the central governorate of the Gaza Strip.
US Considers Selling More Weapons to Israel
AXIOS: The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden notified Congress of a potential deal to sell weapons worth $8 billion to Israel.
Israel Shells Tents of DIsplaced in Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured as a result of an Israeli air strike on the tents of the displaced people around the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured, as a result of Israeli air strikes on the center of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Sderot and Efim in the northern Gaza Strip envelope.
Palestinian Killed near Balata Refugee Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.
Two Raids near Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army’s warplanes launched two raids on the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.
