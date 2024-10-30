The Real Reason Why Israel Banned UNRWA – VIDEO EXPLAINER

October 30, 2024 Articles, Features, Videos
In this video, Ramzy Baroud explains the reasons behind Israel's decision to ban UNRWA. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The war is a cover for something far more sinister ..

Israel has been trying to ban the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for years. They had entrusted that mission to Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

In one leaked email in 2018, which was obtained by the media and published everywhere, Kushner said that he was carrying out “sincere efforts to disrupt” this UN agency, responsible for the welfare of Palestinian refugees.

And that was way before the war.

In this video, Palestine Chronicle Editor Ramzy Baroud argues the real reasons behind the Israeli decision to ban UNRWA had nothing to do with the current war.

Instead, the war was a cover for something far more sinister ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

