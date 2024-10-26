LIVE BLOG: Iran: Israel’s Attack Thwarted | Israel Detains Wounded, Doctors at Kamal Adwan – Day 386

Iran stated that its anti-aircraft missiles successfully thwarted the Israeli attack; however, informed sources suggest that the aggression cannot be ignored.
Meanwhile, Israel continued its assault on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, detaining all male medical staff and wounded individuals.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,847 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,544 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Sirens Sound in Shlomi, Nahariya, Gaza Envelope
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded simultaneously in Shlomi and Nahariya in northern Israel and the Gaza Envelope in the south.
Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched raids on several areas in southern Lebanon.
Islamic Jihad Slams Israel's Attack on Iran
ISLAMIC JIHAD: The Zionist aggression on Iran is a failed attempt to break the resistance forces in the region.
Hezbollah Attacks Tel Aviv Military Base
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters attacked the Tel Nof air base south of Tel Aviv with a swarm of dive drones and hit the targets accurately.
Hezbollah:
Hamas Condemns Israel's Attack on Iran
HAMAS: The Zionist aggression against Iran and targeting of military sites is a blatant violation of its sovereignty and an escalation targeting the security of the region.
Iran Stresses Right to Self-Defense
IRANIAN FM:
We condemn the Zionist aggression on Iranian military headquarters and consider it a violation of international law and our sovereignty.
We have the right to defend ourselves against any foreign aggression according to the United Nations Charter.
Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Forces at Aita Al-Shaab
HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters fired a barrage of rockets at a gathering of Israeli forces around the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.
Lieberman: Israel Did Not Subdue Iran
AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: The Israeli government has been content with intimidating Iran and with a policy of public relations and buying silence instead of subjugating it.
Jordan: No Military Aircraft Allowed to Cross Jordanian Airspace
JORDANIAN ARMY: No military aircraft were allowed by the conflicting parties in the region to cross Jordanian airspace.
Dozens of Houses Set on Fire near Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces deliberately set fire to dozens of houses surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Killed, Wounded in Bureij
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Two Iranian Soldiers Killed
TASNIM: The Iranian army announced the killing of two of its soldiers while confronting the Israeli attack on Iran at dawn today.
Iran: Our Anti-Aircraft Missiles Successfully Confronted Israeli Aggression
HEAD OF IRANIAN MILITARY JUDICIAL ORGANIZATION: Iranian anti-aircraft missiles successfully confronted the Israeli aggression.
Israeli Forces Detain Medical Staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA:
Israeli occupation forces detained all male medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip.
The occupation army continues bulldozing and digging operations around Kamal Adwan Hospital.
AL-JAZEERA:
Israeli occupation forces arrest all male medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip.
Iran: Israeli Response Cannot Be Ignored
IRANIAN NOUR NEWS WEBSITE:
The Israeli aggression cannot be ignored, regardless of its weakness and Israel’s efforts to exaggerate it.
Tehran’s policy on Israeli aggression is to respond without delay or haste.
IRANIAN NOUR NEWS WEBSITE:
The Israeli aggression cannot be ignored, regardless of its weakness and Israel's efforts to exaggerate it.
Axios: Israel Informed Iran Warning against Response
AXIOS (citing informed sources):
Israel sent a message to Iran before launching the strike, warning it against responding.
Israel had made clear to Iran in advance which targets it would attack and which ones it would generally avoid.
Israel warned Iran that it would launch another, more powerful attack if Tehran responded
Israel Notified US before Attacking Iran
REUTERS (citing US official): Israel notified the United States before launching its strikes on Iran, stressing that Washington did not participate in the operation.
Israel: We targeted Air Defense System in Iran
ISRAELI OFFICIALS:
More than 100 aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, took part in the attacks on Iran.
After preparing for the attack, the aircraft attacked air defense systems in Iran while avoiding energy infrastructure.
Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona, Upper Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Kiryat Shmona and nearby areas in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.
Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya Al-Nazla
AL-JAZEERA: At least three Palestinians were killed and a number of citizens were injured as a result of Israeli shelling targeting Palestinians in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Media: Attack Targeted Surface-to-Surface Missile Production Plants
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli attack on Iran was precise and targeted factories producing surface-to-surface missiles in Iran.
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings in the center of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raids on Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched air strikes on the mountains surrounding the town of Jarmaq and on the Jabal al-Rafi’ area in southern Lebanon.
Saudi Arabia Condemns Attack on Iran
SAUDI FM:
We condemn and denounce the military targeting of Iran, which is a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of international laws.
We affirm our firm position rejecting the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict.
We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate.
We warn of the consequences of the continuation of military conflicts in the region and call on the international community to assume its responsibilities.
Injured in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinian citizens were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.
Flights Return to Normal in Iran
IRAN’S CIVIL AVIATION ORGANIZATION: Flights will return to normal starting at 9:00 am.
Three Medical Staff Injured at Kamal Adwan
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical staff are still inside the hospital with the wounded, injured and sick, after the escorts and some displaced women and children were evacuated.
"The Israeli military just turned the hospital into a desolate graveyard."
No IRGC Center in Tehran Targeted
TASNIM (citing informed source):
No IRGC military center in Tehran was targeted.
The Israeli attack was launched from outside Iranian borders and caused limited damage.
