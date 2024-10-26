LIVE BLOG: Iran: Israel’s Attack Thwarted | Israel Detains Wounded, Doctors at Kamal Adwan – Day 386

One of the targets of Israel's aggression on Iran, which Tehran says it successfully thwarted. (Photo: video grab, via Press TV)

Iran stated that its anti-aircraft missiles successfully thwarted the Israeli attack; however, informed sources suggest that the aggression cannot be ignored. 

Meanwhile, Israel continued its assault on the Kamal Adwan Hospital, detaining all male medical staff and wounded individuals.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,847 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,544 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Shlomi, Nahariya, Gaza Envelope

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded simultaneously in Shlomi and Nahariya in northern Israel and the Gaza Envelope in the south.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched raids on several areas in southern Lebanon.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad Slams Israel's Attack on Iran

ISLAMIC JIHAD: The Zionist aggression on Iran is a failed attempt to break the resistance forces in the region.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Attacks Tel Aviv Military Base

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters attacked the Tel Nof air base south of Tel Aviv with a swarm of dive drones and hit the targets accurately.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Condemns Israel's Attack on Iran

HAMAS: The Zionist aggression against Iran and targeting of military sites is a blatant violation of its sovereignty and an escalation targeting the security of the region.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran Stresses Right to Self-Defense

IRANIAN FM:

We condemn the Zionist aggression on Iranian military headquarters and consider it a violation of international law and our sovereignty.

We have the right to defend ourselves against any foreign aggression according to the United Nations Charter.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Bombs Israeli Forces at Aita Al-Shaab

HEZBOLLAH: Our fighters fired a barrage of rockets at a gathering of Israeli forces around the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Lieberman: Israel Did Not Subdue Iran

AVIGDOR LIEBERMAN: The Israeli government has been content with intimidating Iran and with a policy of public relations and buying silence instead of subjugating it.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Jordan: No Military Aircraft Allowed to Cross Jordanian Airspace

JORDANIAN ARMY: No military aircraft were allowed by the conflicting parties in the region to cross Jordanian airspace.

Sat, Oct 26, 1:12 PM (Palestine Time)

Dozens of Houses Set on Fire near Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces deliberately set fire to dozens of houses surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Bureij

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:46 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Iranian Soldiers Killed

TASNIM: The Iranian army announced the killing of two of its soldiers while confronting the Israeli attack on Iran at dawn today.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Our Anti-Aircraft Missiles Successfully Confronted Israeli Aggression

HEAD OF IRANIAN MILITARY JUDICIAL ORGANIZATION: Iranian anti-aircraft missiles successfully confronted the Israeli aggression.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Detain Medical Staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli occupation forces detained all male medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip.

The occupation army continues bulldozing and digging operations around Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Israeli Response Cannot Be Ignored

IRANIAN NOUR NEWS WEBSITE:

The Israeli aggression cannot be ignored, regardless of its weakness and Israel’s efforts to exaggerate it.

Tehran’s policy on Israeli aggression is to respond without delay or haste.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Axios: Israel Informed Iran Warning against Response

AXIOS (citing informed sources):

Israel sent a message to Iran before launching the strike, warning it against responding.

Israel had made clear to Iran in advance which targets it would attack and which ones it would generally avoid.

Israel warned Iran that it would launch another, more powerful attack if Tehran responded

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Notified US before Attacking Iran

REUTERS (citing US official): Israel notified the United States before launching its strikes on Iran, stressing that Washington did not participate in the operation.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel: We targeted Air Defense System in Iran

ISRAELI OFFICIALS:

More than 100 aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, took part in the attacks on Iran.

After preparing for the attack, the aircraft attacked air defense systems in Iran while avoiding energy infrastructure.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona, Upper Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Kiryat Shmona and nearby areas in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Jabaliya Al-Nazla

AL-JAZEERA: At least three Palestinians were killed and a number of citizens were injured as a result of Israeli shelling targeting Palestinians in Jabaliya Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Attack Targeted Surface-to-Surface Missile Production Plants

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli attack on Iran was precise and targeted factories producing surface-to-surface missiles in Iran.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings in the center of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched air strikes on the mountains surrounding the town of Jarmaq and on the Jabal al-Rafi’ area in southern Lebanon.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Saudi Arabia Condemns Attack on Iran

SAUDI FM:

We condemn and denounce the military targeting of Iran, which is a violation of its sovereignty and a breach of international laws.

We affirm our firm position rejecting the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict.

We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and de-escalate.

We warn of the consequences of the continuation of military conflicts in the region and call on the international community to assume its responsibilities.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinian citizens were injured as a result of Israeli shelling that targeted Jabalia Al-Nazla, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Flights Return to Normal in Iran

IRAN’S CIVIL AVIATION ORGANIZATION: Flights will return to normal starting at 9:00 am.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Medical Staff Injured at Kamal Adwan

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical staff are still inside the hospital with the wounded, injured and sick, after the escorts and some displaced women and children were evacuated.

Sat, Oct 26, 11:33 AM (Palestine Time)

No IRGC Center in Tehran Targeted

TASNIM (citing informed source):

No IRGC military center in Tehran was targeted.

The Israeli attack was launched from outside Iranian borders and caused limited damage.

