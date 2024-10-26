Israel Says It Struck Military Targets Inside Iran – BREAKING

The Israeli army spokesman announced the start of its anticipated attack on Iran. (For around the clock updates, visit our liveblog)

In parallel several explosions were heard in the capital, Tehran.

The Israeli army claimed that it is attacking in a precisely targeted manner military areas in Iran, and that its forces are ready offensively and defensively.

Israeli Army Radio quoted Israeli officials as saying that an official Israeli announcement would be issued soon regarding the attack on Iran.

A Pentagon official told Al Jazeera that there was no change in the deployment of US forces in the region, and that the F-16 fighter squadron that arrived in the area “comes in the context of protecting our forces and defending Israel.”

Earlier, Iranian media reported hearing three consecutive explosions west of the capital Tehran.

Axios quoted two sources as saying Israel had launched air strikes in Iran.

Fox News also quoted a source as saying that Israel began its offensive against Iran to ‘send a message of deterrence’.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) also quoted official Israeli sources as saying that Israel had begun an attack on Iran.

Al Jazeera’s Tehran bureau chief said some media reported six explosions, but it was certain so far that at least three explosions had been heard.

He said some unofficial media had reported that the explosions heard tonight in Tehran may have been due to the activation of anti-aircraft missiles, especially in the east of the capital Tehran.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran.

Iran’s Mehr news agency also confirmed that several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran.

Al-Mayadeen correspondent said Israel didn’t target Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran or oil facilities.

Simultaneously, Syria’s state news agency said air defenses were countering hostile targets over the capital Damascus.

This is a developing story ..