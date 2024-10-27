LIVE BLOG: 50 Wounded in Tel Aviv | More Massacres in Northern Gaza – Day 387

October 27, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
A horrific massacre took place in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. (Photo: via QNN

At least 50 soldiers were injured, 15 of whom critically, in a car-ramming operation targeting the Giliot military base north of Tel Aviv. 

At least 18 Palestinians were killed and scores injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting a residential area in Jabaliya camp.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,924 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,833 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

22 Soldiers, Officers Killed in One Week

CHANNEL 12: 22 soldiers and officers in the Israeli occupation army were killed in battles in southern Lebanon and Gaza during the last week.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Three Palestinian Journalists Killed in Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three journalists were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a school housing displaced people in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

15 Rockets towards Galilee

ISRAELI ARMY: We detected the launch of about 15 rockets from Lebanon towards the Upper and Western Galilee and some of them were intercepted.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldiers Succumbs to Wounds Sustained in Gaza

CHANNEL 7: An Israeli soldier died today from serious wounds he sustained a few days ago in the battles in the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Families of Captives Attack Netanyahu

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech during the memorial service for the October 7 victims was met with boos and anger from the families of the occupation’s prisoners in Gaza.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

One Israeli Confirmed Death following Tel Aviv Operation

ICHILOV HOSPITAL: The Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv announced the death of one of the victims of the ramming attack that took place this morning in Glilot.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran: Israel Wants to Expand Circle of War

IRANIAN FM:

The Zionist entity seeks to expand the circle of war.

We do not seek war, but we are ready and will respond to any attack.

We will respond in due time to Israel’s aggression.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Several Killed, Wounded in Lebanon

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Five Lebanese were killed and 13 injured in an Israeli enemy raid on the town of Harat Saida in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Praises Tel Aviv Operation

HEZBOLLAH: We congratulate our Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance movements on the heroic Tel Aviv operation against the occupation soldiers. This process and others like it are a living expression of the will, ability and reaction of these people to occupation, aggression and massacres.

Sun, Oct 27, 4:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Wounded in Israel

TAMR MUNICIPALITY: Four people were injured, three of them critically, and a number of homes and vehicles were damaged after the area was targeted by missiles launched from Lebanon.

Sun, Oct 27, 1:48 PM (Palestine Time)

Eight Killed in Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Eight Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school housing displaced people in Al-Shati camp, west of Gaza City.

Sun, Oct 27, 1:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Serious Injury in Western Galilee

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A serious injury was recorded after a rocket fired from Lebanon fell on a house in the town of Tamra in Western Galilee.

 

Sun, Oct 27, 1:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces New Operation

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli forces northeast of Al-Manara with a suicide drone, leading to deaths and injuries.

Sun, Oct 27, 1:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Praises Tel Aviv Operation

HAMAS: The heroic ramming operation near the Mossad headquarters is a natural response to the crimes of the Zionist occupation against our Palestinian people. We congratulate the heroic operation, which confirms that our valiant people continue to challenge the Zionist killing and terror machine.

Sun, Oct 27, 1:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Gallant Calls for Painful Compromises

ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER GALLANT: Not every goal can be achieved through a military operation, and called for reaching “painful compromises” and returning the captives from Gaza.

Sun, Oct 27, 1:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu: Israel is in Existential War

NETANYAHU: Israel is in a “difficult existential war” and is paying “painful prices.”

Sun, Oct 27, 1:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad Congratulates Tel Aviv Operation

ISLAMIC JIHAD:

We congratulate the heroic Tel Aviv operation that targeted soldiers and officers from the Military Intelligence Unit.

The operation is a natural response to the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy against our steadfast, resistant people.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Lebanon Files Complaint at UNSC

LEBANESE FM: Lebanon will file a complaint with the Security Council against Israel for committing massacres against civilians and bombing villages in southern Lebanon.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

35 Injured Evacuated from Tel Aviv Scene

CHANNEL 12: 35 people injured in the Glilot attack were evacuated to hospitals.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:53 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed by Israeli Gunfire in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and a number wounded by Israeli occupation gunfire north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Targets Infantry Force in Houla

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted an Israeli infantry force in the town of Houla with a guided missile, killing and wounding its members.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Larve Number of Wounded Soldier in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:

A truck has crashed into a large gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Glilot military base (Mossad Headquarters), north of Tel Aviv.

At least 50 soldiers were wounded, 15 of them critically.

The driver was reportedly shot.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

18 Palestinians Killed, Scores Injured in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: 18 Palestinians were killed and scores were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a residential area in Jabaliya camp.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in Kiryat Shmona and its surroundings “due to suspected infiltration of an enemy drone.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Leader: Zionist Regime's Miscalculations Must Be Corrected

IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER ALI KHAMENEI:

The Zionist regime’s miscalculations must be corrected and they must understand the strength and will of the Iranian people.

The evil move of the Zionist entity two nights ago should neither be exaggerated nor downplayed.

Officials will determine how to show our strength and the will of our people and what is in the interest of the country and the people must be done.

 

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling in the Tel al-Zaatar area, east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in several areas of the Upper Galilee.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Two People Injured in Akka

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Two people were injured when a drone exploded in an industrial area east of Akka.

MAARIV: The drone that exploded east of Akka targeted a military factory, while the Israeli army said that it had detected a drone launched from Lebanon that fell in the Bar Lev industrial zone in the Western Galilee, and that it was investigating the incident.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Ministers: Our Response to Iran 'Not Proportionate'

KAN: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as saying that the Israeli response is “not proportionate” to Iran’s attacks on Israel.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran: US Complicit in Israel's Aggression on Iran

IRANIAN FM:

Israel cannot do what it does in our region without American support.

Washington participated in the Israeli aggression on Iran, and provided an air corridor for Israeli forces.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Al-Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: Severa Palestinians were injured as a result of the ongoing Israeli shelling of the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Iranian Speaker of Parliament: Response to Israeli Aggression is Inevitable

MOHAMMED BAGHER QALIBAF: The Israeli military attack on Iran “has turned into another loss for this entity,” noting that “Washington must rein in the Zionist entity to prevent escalation and destabilization in the region.”

Iran has the right to defend itself, saying that the response to Israeli aggression is inevitable and certain.

 

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Halevi: We are Suffering Heavy Losses

ISRAELI CHIEF OF STAFF HERZI HALEVI: Halevi acknowledged that Israel had suffered “heavy and painful” losses.

Sun, Oct 27, 11:06 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids on Southern Lebanon, Beirut

AL-JAZEERA:

Smoke continued to rise in the sky of Beirut’s southern suburbs as a result of fires that broke out due to Israeli raids at night.

An Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Beit Salibi in the Bekaa Valley, eastern Lebanon.

An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of the town of Dibbin in southern Lebanon.

