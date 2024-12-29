LIVE BLOG: PA Kills Journalist | Car-Ramming in Asqalan | Hamas: Protect Hospitals – Day 450

Journalist Shaza Sabbagh was killed after being shot in the head by a Palestinian Authority sniper during clashes in the Jenin camp.
A car-ramming attack took place near the Asqalan train station, resulting in injuries.
Hamas has called on the United Nations and international institutions to intervene urgently to protect the remaining hospitals and medical facilities in northern Gaza.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,484 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,090 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Dr. Abu Safiya's Family Calls on International Organizations to Act Urgently
FAMILY OF DR. ABU SAFIYA:
“Our father is now suffering from the extreme cold. You have all heard from eyewitnesses who were recently released about how my father was forced to strip off his clothes, including his medical coat, and was used as a human shield.
“We implore every living conscience, every international organization and institution to act urgently.”
This is Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya whom the whole world failed!
Abu Safiya chose not to abandon his medical staff, patients and the displaced people at Kamal Adwan hospital, even after the Israeli occupation murdered his son, bombed his house and injured him.
He also refused a… pic.twitter.com/9cvkEoxH2y
— PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) December 29, 2024
Israeli Soldier Killed, Another Injured in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the death of a soldier in battles north of the Gaza Strip, and a soldier was seriously injured in another incident north of Gaza.
30 Killed in Gaza
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 30 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday, 15 of them in the northern Gaza Strip.
Al-Quds Brigades Blows Up House with Israeli Soldiers Inside
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We blew up, in cooperation with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a house in which a number of Israeli soldiers were holed up east of the Jabaliya camp.
Al-Qassam Targets Merkava Tank in Jabaliya
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a high-explosive device and a rescue force with a 105 Al-Yassin shell east of Jabalia Al-Balad.
Gaza Civil Defense: Out of Service in Northern Gaza
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN (to Al-Jazeera): The Civil Defense system went out of service in the northern Gaza Strip due to the Israeli bombing.
Five Rockets from Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: Five rockets were launched from Gaza, two of which were intercepted by air defenses and a third fell in open areas.
CHANNEL 12: A rocket fell in the city of Sderot in the Gaza envelope, and the Israeli ambulance service said that its crews headed to the areas where sirens sounded to check for injuries. The rockets were fired from Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, towards the Gaza envelope.
Beelden uit Sderot pic.twitter.com/FOPQV5cVij
— Nieuws uit Het Beloofde Land (@NieuwsuitIsrael) December 29, 2024
Killed in Artillery Shelling in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Seven Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured in Israeli artillery shelling northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Seven Palestinians Killed in Beit Hanoun
AL-JAZEERA: Seven Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Shabat family home in the town of Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza.
Gaza Prisoner Dies in Israeli Hospital
PALESTINIAN PRISONERS AFFAIRS AUTHORITY: Ashraf Muhammad Abu Warda, a prisoner for the Gaza Strip, died inside the Israeli Soroka Hospital.
Israeli Investigation Admits Difficulties in Penetrating Hamas
SHIN BET: Israel realizes the difficulty of penetrating Hamas with agents, given that it is a closed organization.
Israel Bombs Al-Wafa Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a floor in Al-Wafaa Hospital for Medical Rehabilitation in the center of Gaza City.
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a floor in Al-Wafaa Hospital for Medical Rehabilitation in the center of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/CFNXnrxCXQ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2024
US Pressure on Israel to Support PA with Weapons
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The US administration is putting pressure on Israel to provide the Palestinian Authority with more weapons.
Israel Refuses to Provide PA with Weapons for Jenin Operation
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The political leadership in Tel Aviv accepted the army’s recommendation to refuse to supply the Palestinian Authority with weapons to support the Jenin operation in the northern occupied West Bank.
Fifth Child Dies Due to Cold in Gaza
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: A fifth child died due to the cold and lack of heating in the tents of the displaced in the middle of the Strip, which has been subjected to genocide for about 15 months.
"I cannot sleep. In the suffocating darkness, I feel their breaths beneath their noses to ensure they haven’t frozen to death yet. I cannot sleep. I’m on the verge of madness"
In the past week, at least 5 newborns and a nurse froze to death in their displacement tents in… https://t.co/NZXpegzR2a
— Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) December 29, 2024
Car-Ramming Operation near Asqalan
ISRAELI MEDIA: A car-ramming attack took place near the Asqalan train station, resulting in injuries.
Islamic Jihad Calls on PA to Stop Jenin Aggression
ISLAMIC JIHAD:
We strongly condemn the crime that led to the martyrdom of journalist Shaza Al-Sabbagh in Jenin camp.
We renew our demand that the Palestinian security services stop the attacks on our people in the Jenin camp.
We renew our call on the Palestinian security services to respond to national initiatives to avoid strife and stop the bloodshed.
Killed, Wounded in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured on Sunday morning as a result of an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Sawarah area, west of the Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel Bombs Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces shelled the upper floor of the Baptist Hospital east of Gaza City with artillery.
قصف مبنى الأشعة في المستشفى المعمداني وسط مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/0KHqWgdckq
— Islam bader (@islambader_1988) December 29, 2024
More Israeli Violations in Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army committed 11 new violations of the ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon, bringing the total number of violations since the agreement came into effect 33 days ago to 330 violations.
Thousands of Israelis Demonstrate against Netanyahu
HAARETZ: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and demanded a prisoner exchange deal.
HAARETZ: Thousands of Israelis demonstrated against Benjamin Netanyahu's government and demanded a prisoner exchange deal. pic.twitter.com/JTbSeYM2T5
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2024
Israel Targets Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli helicopter targeted areas north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Hamas Demands Sending UN Monitors to Gaza Hospitals
HAMAS: Hamas called for sending UN observers to the hospitals of the Gaza Strip “to refute the lies and allegations of the occupation” regarding their use for military purposes, following the recent Israeli aggression on Kamal Adwan Hospital.
PA Denies Killing Journalist, Family Confims
PA SECURITY FORCES SPOKESMAN: PA security forces were not present at the scene of the killing of journalist Shaza al-Sabbagh in Jenin, according to investigations.
AL-JAZEERA: The journalist’s family said that the security forces “shot Shaza from a position she was stationed at while she was leaving her house.”
Israeli Artillery Targets Al-Zaytoun
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas south of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
Israel Blows Up Buildings in Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The occupation army carries out operations to blow up residential buildings in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip
Journalist Killed by PA Forces in Jenin
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): Journalist Shaza Sabbagh was killed after being shot in the head during clashes in Jenin camp.
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): Journalist Shaza Sabbagh was killed after being shot in the head during clashes in Jenin camp. pic.twitter.com/griGnrF4s1
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 29, 2024
Hamas Calls for Protection of Gaza Hospitals
HAMAS:
We demand sending UN observers to Gaza hospitals to refute the occupation’s lies and allegations about using them for military purposes.
We call on the United Nations and international institutions to intervene urgently to protect the remaining hospitals and medical facilities in northern Gaza.
Be the first to comment