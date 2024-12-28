Shock in Israel – Resistance Roundup – Day 449

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli military officials estimate the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, possesses additional rockets with the range to strike Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The Israeli occupation army announced the interception of two rockets fired from the northern Gaza Strip after sirens were activated in occupied Jerusalem and southern Israel on Saturday.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the rockets were launched at close range from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, an area heavily occupied by Israeli soldiers.

Israel’s Channel 13 confirmed that the rockets were fired from Beit Hanoun despite ongoing Israeli military operations in the area since the early days of the war in October 2023.

“This attack was an element of surprise, particularly since the army has repeatedly invaded Beit Hanoun,” the Israeli channel acknowledged, Al-Jazeera Arabic news website said.

Channel 13 further revealed that Israeli military officials estimate the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, possesses additional rockets with the range to strike Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

In parallel, the Israeli Walla news site quoted sources within the Israeli army’s Southern Command, who stated that Palestinian groups in Gaza are in possession of more medium-range rockets. These sources added that the Resistance is “working to restore its missile capabilities.”

The shock in Israel following the rocket launches highlights the growing tension between the Israeli army’s claims of success and the reality on the ground. Despite months of military operations aimed at dismantling Palestinian Resistance, the latter continues to demonstrate resilience and strength.

For nearly three months, the Israeli occupation forces have relentlessly attacked the northern Gaza Strip, leading to the death and injury of thousands of Palestinians, the displacement of tens of thousands, and the imposition of a suffocating siege that has resulted in widespread famine.

Yet, the rockets fired on Saturday came from the very areas the Israeli army claims to have “cleansed” of Resistance forces. This further challenges the notion that Israel’s so-called “General’s Plan” will lead to victory, underscoring the steadfastness and determination of the Palestinian Resistance in the face of overwhelming military aggression.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via its Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Qassam fighters managed to snipe a Zionist soldier next to Sultan Studio, east of Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip. “After returning from the battle lines, our fighters reported storming a Zionist military post and clashing with enemy soldiers with light weapons and hand grenades, killing and wounding them in the Abu Safiya area, east of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.”

