‘A Critical Time’ – UNRWA Welcomes UK’s Resumption of Funding

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has welcomed the resumption of funding by the British government to the agency saying it comes at “a critical time.”

David Lammy, the foreign secretary, announced on Friday that the UK “is lifting the pause on funding to UNRWA today” and will release £21 million “to support its lifesaving work in Gaza.”

“UNRWA is the only agency that can deliver humanitarian aid at the scale needed in Gaza,” Lammy said.

He emphasized that UNRWA “can only operate effectively if it’s safe to do so,” adding “That’s why we need an immediate ceasefire.”

The British government, along with the US, and more than a dozen other countries suspended funding to UNRWA earlier this year following Israeli allegations that some of its employees in Gaza were involved in the October 7 resistance operation.

UN Probe

A UN investigation closed five cases of allegations amid a notable lack of evidence given by Israel in support of its claims.

Lammy said it was “right that UNRWA strengthened its procedures” following the allegations and the recommendations of the independent review headed by Catherine Colonna, the former French Foreign Minister.

He said the UK “now joins partners like Japan, France and the European Union in lifting our pause on funding.”

‘Unprecedented Attacks’

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, said the UK’s “resumption of funding is testament to the lifesaving & human development work of our teams across the region including on the humanitarian front lines in Gaza.”

“This announcement comes at a critical time as the Agency continues to come under harsh & unprecedented attacks,” Lazzarini added.

He stressed, “In London today, I reiterated that UNRWA is fully committed, with the support of donors & host countries, to implement the recommendations of the Colonna report. This will further reinforce the principle of neutrality in a deeply polarized environment.”

Lazzarini said he “called, once again, for an immediate ceasefire.”

UN Workers Killed

At the opening of the UNRWA Pledging Conference in New York on July 12, Lazzarini said, “The Agency has paid a terrible price” in Gaza since Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave began on October 7.

He said a total of 195 UNRWA workers have been killed and “nearly 190 (UNRWA) installations have been damaged or destroyed,” killing more than 500 people seeking United Nations protection.

“UNRWA is targeted because of its role in safeguarding the rights of Palestine Refugees, and because it embodies an international commitment to a political solution,” he stressed, adding that “Failing to push back will leave other UN entities and international organizations exposed to similar attacks.”

The agency has repeated calls for an independent investigation into attacks on its premises in the besieged enclave.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,848 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,459 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

