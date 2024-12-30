LIVE BLOG: ‘Free Dr. Abu Safiya’ | More Gaza Rockets | Gaza Winter Crisis – Day 451

December 30, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
As winter weather sets in, displaced Palestinians in Gaza endure additional hardships. (Photo: via QNN, social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The WHO Director-General condemned Israel’s aggression on Gaza’s health system and demanded the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who is currently detained in an unknown location.

Sirens sounded in the settlements of Erez, Netiv Ha’asara and Yad Mordechai as more rockets were launched from Gaza.

The Gaza Municipality said that displaced Palestinians are suffering from very tragic conditions due to rain and storms, and there are not enough capabilities to help them.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Dec 30, 8:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Announce Bombing of Nir Am

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters bombed the Nir Am settlement with a barrage of rockets near a gathering of Israeli occupation army vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 30, 8:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Dr. Abu Safiya's Son: We Don't Know My Father's Fate

SON OF DR. HUSSAM ABU SAFIYA: We do not know the whereabouts or fate of my father yet.

Mon, Dec 30, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Fired from Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it detected a rocket fired from Gaza that fell in an open area on the Gaza perimeter.

Mon, Dec 30, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Admits Killing of Soldier

ISRAELI ARMY: One soldier from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion was killed and three others were seriously wounded in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 30, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Fighters Eliminate Five Soldiers

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters eliminated 5 Israeli soldiers at point-blank range at an occupation military post in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 30, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Qassam Destroys Israeli Troop Carrier in Beit Hanoun

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed an Israeli troop carrier in Beit Hanoun with a Yassin 105 shell, killing and wounding its crew.

Mon, Dec 30, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

France Condemns Targeting of Gaza Hospitals

FRENCH FM: Today, the French Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli military operations targeting hospitals in the Gaza Strip, most notably Kamal Adwan Hospital.

WHO, Gaza Officials Demand Release of Dr. Abu Safiya amid Israel’s Hospital Raids

Mon, Dec 30, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

UNICEF: Gaza Children Suffer from Cold, Wear Summer Clothes

UNICEF: Children in Gaza are cold and sick, and many are wearing summer clothes.

Mon, Dec 30, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment on Palestinians in JabalIa Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

Mon, Dec 30, 6:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Airports Suffer 105 Million Shekels Losses

CHANNEL 13: Israel Airports Authority reveals losses of 105 million shekels during the first 9 months of 2024.

Israel Faces Unprecedented Losses amid Ongoing War on Gaza, Lebanon – Report

Mon, Dec 30, 2:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Dec 30, 2:11 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Prisoner Killed in Naqab Prison

PPC: Palestinian prisoner Mohammed Rashid Saeed Al-Akka (44 years old) from Gaza was martyred today, Monday, in the Naqab prison.

Mon, Dec 30, 12:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: Netanyahu Government Rejects Swap Deal

LAPID (to Yedioth Ahronoth): Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is trying to convince the public that it is not possible to implement a prisoner exchange deal.

Mon, Dec 30, 12:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Announce Strikes towards Jerusalem, Tel Aviv

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We have carried out missile strikes toward Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and the settlements surrounding Gaza during the past two days.

Mon, Dec 30, 12:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Seven Palestinians Died Due to Cold

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The death toll among the displaced in the Strip due to cold waves has risen to seven, including six children.

Mon, Dec 30, 12:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Erez

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Erez, near the Gaza Strip, due to launch of rockets.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Fate of Many Gaza Prisoners Remains Unknown

HAARETZ:

Many Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who have been arrested by the Israeli army since the beginning of the war are still unaccounted for.

The Israeli army denies that there is any indication that these Palestinians were arrested, although the last time they were seen was during their arrest.

Palestinians and human rights organizations have submitted 27 petitions in recent months to find out the fate of the missing, and most of them have been rejected.

Another Palestinian Detainee Dies in Israeli Custody amid Rising Toll

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Renews Call to Stop Aggression on Gaza

IRANIAN FM: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called again on Sunday to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Strip.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Municipality: Tragic Conditions Due to Rain, Storms

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: The displaced people are suffering from very tragic conditions due to the rain and storms, and there are not enough capabilities to help them.

‘Do You Hear Our Cries?’ – Struggle for Survival in a Gaza Winter

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Former Israeli Captive Denies Claims by Israeli Ministry

ISRAELI RADIO: Former Israeli captive Luis Har refuted claims by the Israeli Health Ministry that spoke about physical violence, saying that there was no physical contact with the guards.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian refugee was injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Father of Israeli Captive to Meet ICC Prosecutor

HAARETZ:

The father of the captured soldier in Gaza, Nimrod Cohen, confirms that he will meet with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan.

He said he will ask Khan to increase pressure on Netanyahu to stop war and strike deal.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

WHO Calls on Release of Dr. Abu Safiya

WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL:

Hospitals in Gaza have once again become battlegrounds and the health system is under severe threat.

Kamal Adwan Hospital Director Hussam Abu Safiya is in an unknown location and we demand his release.

We urge Israel to respect the health needs of patients it has detained in Gaza.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Negotiations Ongoing - Yeidoth Ahronoth

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Israeli army and Shin Bet officials):

Prisoner exchange negotiations are ongoing and some gaps remain.

All parties are trying to reach an understanding before Trump takes office.

Hamas is ready to reach a deal, but on its terms.

The negotiating team is cautiously optimistic about the deal and says there is progress.

Israel Refuses Timeline on Withdrawal from Gaza – Hamas Official

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Negotiations Not Frozen, but No New Developments - Army Radio

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing sources):

It cannot be said that the swap deal negotiations are frozen, but there are no new developments so far.

The army is trying to put military pressure on Hamas to conclude a deal, despite the failure of this policy in recent months.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Intense Artillery Shelling Targets Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery is intensively shelling the northwestern areas of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Seriously Injured in Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: An officer from the Givati ​​Brigade was seriously injured during yesterday’s fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Cities, Villages in West Bank

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed Beitunia, west of Ramallah, Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Anata, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, Qafin, in the Tulkarm district, and Nablus.

Mon, Dec 30, 10:25 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the settlements of Erez, Netiv Ha’asara and Yad Mordechai in the northern Gaza Strip envelope.

