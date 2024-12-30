LIVE BLOG: ‘Free Dr. Abu Safiya’ | More Gaza Rockets | Gaza Winter Crisis – Day 451

The WHO Director-General condemned Israel’s aggression on Gaza’s health system and demanded the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who is currently detained in an unknown location.
Sirens sounded in the settlements of Erez, Netiv Ha’asara and Yad Mordechai as more rockets were launched from Gaza.
The Gaza Municipality said that displaced Palestinians are suffering from very tragic conditions due to rain and storms, and there are not enough capabilities to help them.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Al-Quds Brigades Announce Bombing of Nir Am
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters bombed the Nir Am settlement with a barrage of rockets near a gathering of Israeli occupation army vehicles in the northern Gaza Strip.
Dr. Abu Safiya's Son: We Don't Know My Father's Fate
SON OF DR. HUSSAM ABU SAFIYA: We do not know the whereabouts or fate of my father yet.
Rocket Fired from Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it detected a rocket fired from Gaza that fell in an open area on the Gaza perimeter.
Israeli Army Admits Killing of Soldier
ISRAELI ARMY: One soldier from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion was killed and three others were seriously wounded in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.
⚡️ #Israeli media: Corporal Uriel Peretz of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion of the Kfir Brigade was killed in the northern #Gaza Strip, and three others were seriously injured.
Al-Qassam Fighters Eliminate Five Soldiers
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters eliminated 5 Israeli soldiers at point-blank range at an occupation military post in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Qassam Destroys Israeli Troop Carrier in Beit Hanoun
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters destroyed an Israeli troop carrier in Beit Hanoun with a Yassin 105 shell, killing and wounding its crew.
France Condemns Targeting of Gaza Hospitals
FRENCH FM: Today, the French Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli military operations targeting hospitals in the Gaza Strip, most notably Kamal Adwan Hospital.
WHO, Gaza Officials Demand Release of Dr. Abu Safiya amid Israel’s Hospital Raids
UNICEF: Gaza Children Suffer from Cold, Wear Summer Clothes
UNICEF: Children in Gaza are cold and sick, and many are wearing summer clothes.
Four Killed in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment on Palestinians in JabalIa Al-Balad, in northern Gaza.
Israeli Airports Suffer 105 Million Shekels Losses
CHANNEL 13: Israel Airports Authority reveals losses of 105 million shekels during the first 9 months of 2024.
Israel Faces Unprecedented Losses amid Ongoing War on Gaza, Lebanon – Report
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 45,541 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Palestinian Prisoner Killed in Naqab Prison
PPC: Palestinian prisoner Mohammed Rashid Saeed Al-Akka (44 years old) from Gaza was martyred today, Monday, in the Naqab prison.
Lapid: Netanyahu Government Rejects Swap Deal
LAPID (to Yedioth Ahronoth): Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is trying to convince the public that it is not possible to implement a prisoner exchange deal.
Al-Quds Brigades Announce Strikes towards Jerusalem, Tel Aviv
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We have carried out missile strikes toward Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and the settlements surrounding Gaza during the past two days.
Palestinian resistance still going strong and firing against "israel"
Damage in zionist settlement "Kibbutz Nirim" around Gaza Envelope after rockets fell, impacts also took place in "Sderot"
Glory to the resistance!
Seven Palestinians Died Due to Cold
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The death toll among the displaced in the Strip due to cold waves has risen to seven, including six children.
Sirens Sound in Erez
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Erez, near the Gaza Strip, due to launch of rockets.
Fate of Many Gaza Prisoners Remains Unknown
HAARETZ:
Many Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who have been arrested by the Israeli army since the beginning of the war are still unaccounted for.
The Israeli army denies that there is any indication that these Palestinians were arrested, although the last time they were seen was during their arrest.
Palestinians and human rights organizations have submitted 27 petitions in recent months to find out the fate of the missing, and most of them have been rejected.
Another Palestinian Detainee Dies in Israeli Custody amid Rising Toll
Iran Renews Call to Stop Aggression on Gaza
IRANIAN FM: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called again on Sunday to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, and to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Strip.
Gaza Municipality: Tragic Conditions Due to Rain, Storms
GAZA MUNICIPALITY: The displaced people are suffering from very tragic conditions due to the rain and storms, and there are not enough capabilities to help them.
‘Do You Hear Our Cries?’ – Struggle for Survival in a Gaza Winter
Former Israeli Captive Denies Claims by Israeli Ministry
ISRAELI RADIO: Former Israeli captive Luis Har refuted claims by the Israeli Health Ministry that spoke about physical violence, saying that there was no physical contact with the guards.
Injured in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian refugee was injured by Israeli occupation forces’ bullets northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Father of Israeli Captive to Meet ICC Prosecutor
HAARETZ:
The father of the captured soldier in Gaza, Nimrod Cohen, confirms that he will meet with the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan.
He said he will ask Khan to increase pressure on Netanyahu to stop war and strike deal.
WHO Calls on Release of Dr. Abu Safiya
WHO DIRECTOR-GENERAL:
Hospitals in Gaza have once again become battlegrounds and the health system is under severe threat.
Kamal Adwan Hospital Director Hussam Abu Safiya is in an unknown location and we demand his release.
We urge Israel to respect the health needs of patients it has detained in Gaza.
Negotiations Ongoing - Yeidoth Ahronoth
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing Israeli army and Shin Bet officials):
Prisoner exchange negotiations are ongoing and some gaps remain.
All parties are trying to reach an understanding before Trump takes office.
Hamas is ready to reach a deal, but on its terms.
The negotiating team is cautiously optimistic about the deal and says there is progress.
Israel Refuses Timeline on Withdrawal from Gaza – Hamas Official
Negotiations Not Frozen, but No New Developments - Army Radio
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing sources):
It cannot be said that the swap deal negotiations are frozen, but there are no new developments so far.
The army is trying to put military pressure on Hamas to conclude a deal, despite the failure of this policy in recent months.
Intense Artillery Shelling Targets Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery is intensively shelling the northwestern areas of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Soldier Seriously Injured in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: An officer from the Givati Brigade was seriously injured during yesterday’s fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.
ISRAELI ARMY: An officer from the Givati Brigade was seriously injured during yesterday's fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Forces Storm Cities, Villages in West Bank
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed Beitunia, west of Ramallah, Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Anata, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, Qafin, in the Tulkarm district, and Nablus.
Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the settlements of Erez, Netiv Ha’asara and Yad Mordechai in the northern Gaza Strip envelope.
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in the settlements of Erez, Netiv Ha'asara and Yad Mordechai in the northern Gaza Strip envelope.
