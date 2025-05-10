Maariv: Trump ‘Threw Israel Under the Bus’ for Domestic Economic Stability

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli writer Uriel Daskal warns that Trump’s regional deals—particularly with Ansarallah—signal a strategic sidelining of Israel in favor of US economic interests.

In an article published in the Hebrew daily Maariv, Israeli commentator Uriel Daskal criticizes US President Donald Trump for allegedly sacrificing Israeli interests in pursuit of economic gains and political deals, most notably with the Ansarallah movement, and potentially with Iran.

Daskal presents his analysis as a reflection of “growing Israeli disappointment” with Trump, arguing that his recent moves mark a strategic shift that may sideline Tel Aviv from its traditional central role in the region’s geopolitics.

According to Daskal, Trump’s readiness to strike a deal with Ansarallah—prioritizing shipping security in the Bab al-Mandab Strait—signals a willingness to deprioritize Israel in favor of domestic economic stability as he eyes a return to office.

He writes that many in Israel believe Trump has effectively “thrown Israel under the bus,” not only due to personal friction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but also because Washington appears to be recalibrating its foreign policy without Israel at the forefront.

In this new equation, Israel is increasingly seen as expendable—a bargaining chip that can be overlooked if needed.

Daskal contends that Trump’s efforts to stabilize global oil markets—including halting Ansarallah attacks on US-linked vessels and exploring a potential nuclear agreement with Iran—are aimed at lowering fuel prices in the US to stave off a looming recession.

Citing IMF projections that forecast US growth slowing to 1.8% in 2025, he argues that economic urgency is driving Washington’s foreign policy, with allies like Israel facing a downgrade in priority.

The article suggests that this economic realignment may signal a decline in Israel’s influence in Washington, especially as oil and gas-rich states in the region can offer the US more strategic and commercial incentives.

“An agreement with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar could also be made over our heads, if such a deal leads to a drop in oil prices, and slightly postpones the economic disaster that the US could suffer,” he writes.

Daskal further broadens his critique, claiming that the shifts in Trump’s approach are part of a larger transformation in the global order.

He points to efforts by countries like China, Russia, and the BRICS bloc to move away from the US dollar in international trade, which he believes could undermine Washington’s economic dominance and its ability to use sanctions as leverage.

According to Daskal, the foundation of US-Israel relations has traditionally been rooted not only in shared military interests but also in “common democratic values.”

These values, he argues, enabled Israel to maintain air superiority and benefit from strategic programs like the jointly developed Arrow missile defense system. But Trump, he warns, seems increasingly indifferent to these shared principles, favoring short-term political and economic gains instead.

“The Arrow system, which saved us from the Iranian attacks (along with the allies), is the result of an agreement between US Secretary of Defense Frank Carlucci and Yitzhak Rabin, signed in 1987,” he writes, adding: “The superiority of our air force – our most important strategic military asset – is also a direct result of our relationship with the US.”

That foundation, according to Daskal, may be eroding in the future: “It’s still a long way from happening, but Trump’s agreement with the Houthis (Ansarallah – PC) is the beginning of the disintegration of our strategic advantage over the oil and gas-rich countries of the region.”

