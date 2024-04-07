International Pressure Will Not Stop Us – Israeli Prime Minister

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Addressing the government on the six-month anniversary of the conflict, Netanyahu conveyed that Hamas anticipated international pressure would compel Israel to meet its demands.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Sunday that he had communicated unequivocally to the international community that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip wouldn’t be accepted without the release of detainees, Al-Jazeera reported.

He emphasized his refusal to accede to the demands of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas.

Addressing the government on the six-month anniversary of the conflict, Netanyahu conveyed that Hamas anticipated international pressure would compel Israel to meet its demands, which he dismissed as “unlikely” and “extreme”.

Netanyahu asserted that Israel stood on the brink of victory despite enduring significant losses.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said that it has begun preparing to move from defense to attack on the northern front with Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/Fev1svKqQ0 pic.twitter.com/YJEChxO4Yt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 7, 2024

He claimed that Israel had neutralized 19 out of 24 battalions associated with Hamas, including high-ranking leaders, and targeted the movement’s infrastructure, including the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Netanyahu’s statements follow Israel’s decision to dispatch a negotiating team to Cairo for talks, marking the “official” cessation of its ground operation in Gaza, with the withdrawal of all ground forces from southern Gaza, except for one battalion.

This move was described by Israel as part of preparations for potential further operations, particularly in the city of Rafah.

Al-Qassam Brigades

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced in a statement that Israeli forces were forced to a premature withdrawal from various areas, due to successful operations carried out by the Palestinian Resistance.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced in a statement that Israeli forces were forced to a premature withdrawal from various areas, due to successful operations carried out by the Palestinian Resistance.

The Brigades said that the occupation entered most areas of the Gaza Strip and destroyed them completely, praising that it had succeeded in dismantling the Brigades.

However, according to the statement, every time the Israeli army returned to areas that were supposedly under its control, it was surprised with qualitative resistance operations.

The Brigades added that the Israeli occupation army was forced to end its operations even before achieving its goals.

The announcement of the withdrawal from Khan Yunis comes after an operation carried out by the Al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday, which reportedly killed 14 Israeli soldiers and injured many more.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 33,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,886 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, AJA)