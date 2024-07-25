GAZA LIVE BLOG: ‘Welcoming the Executioner’ | Drones from Lebanon | Artillery Targets Central Gaza – Day 293

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Iranian foreign minister said that while Palestinian children are slaughtered daily by the “butcher” of Tel Aviv, the American government and Congress welcomed the executioner. Air defenses intercepted drones launched from Lebanon, while air raid sirens are sounding in several areas throughout Israel. Israeli helicopters and artillery bombarded the north of Al-Bureij camp and the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,090 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,147 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, July 25, 4:30 pm (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: The number of victims of the Israeli bombing of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip since dawn today has risen to 21.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades announced the destruction of an Israeli Merkava tank in the Sheikh Nasser area of ​​Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Today, Israel ordered 400,000 Palestinians in Khan Younis to leave while the US welcomes Netanyahu with open arms. This boy is pulling his weak, starving, and dehydrated sister. Yet many are convinced voting for someone currently supporting this will make a difference. pic.twitter.com/bbgslA5o0q — Jairo I Fúnez-Flores (@Jairo_I_Funez) July 23, 2024

ISRAELI AIR FORCE: The Israeli Air Force commander told local officials in the north that they were prepared for war, and “we will act decisively against an enemy we know, and there will be surprises.”

Thursday, July 25, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

TRUMP: Former US President and presidential candidate Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that Israel needs to end the war and return the hostages quickly.

US REPRESENTATIVE: Gaza Pier Was Made for Ill-Considered Political Calculations.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up residential buildings in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: Firefighting teams were unable to control the fire in the Manara settlement caused by a guided missile falling from southern Lebanon, and called for avoiding approaching the area.

BREAKING: The resistance in southern Lebanon targets the colonial Israeli settlement of Manara, north of occupied Palestine, with a targeted missile. pic.twitter.com/5MoFcCvoRS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 25, 2024

Thursday, July 25, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: 14 Palestinians were killed in the ongoing Israeli occupation bombing of various areas in Khan Yunis since this morning.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up two tunnels of the occupation forces in Rafah.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Al-Qassam Brigades said that it, in cooperation with the Al-Quds Brigades, bombed the occupation forces near Al-Dhilal Mosque, east of Khan Yunis, with heavy mortar shells.

60 civilians were ki!!ed in Khan Younis and all of Congress now shakes hands with the ki!!er and clap at his speeches. pic.twitter.com/z9DuH30P72 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 24, 2024

AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN MINISTRY: Canberra has imposed sanctions on seven Israelis and one entity for their involvement in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We sniped an Israeli soldier east of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: The Russian State Duma (parliament) condemned the Israeli Knesset’s position opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Thursday, July 25, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: An anti-tank missile fell on a building in Shtula in the Western Galilee, causing extensive damage to the place.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed enemy buildings in Al-Manara and Shtula.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli air strikes targeted a building and a factory near Wadi Gaza Bridge, north of the central governorate.

🚑Palestine Red Crescent crews retrieved a martyr from the Wadi #Gaza Bridge area in the central Gaza to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Filmed by PRCS volunteer: Mousa Al-Qatawi. pic.twitter.com/qNlp8s8Qsg — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) July 21, 2024

Thursday, July 25, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in the Western Galilee.

SMOTRICH: Do not think for a moment about a surrender deal that stops the war before its goals are fully achieved.

AXIOS (citing US officials): Biden will tell Netanyahu that there is no time to waste in reaching an agreement and a ceasefire.

WASHINGTON POST: US police arrested 23 protesters against Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

NYT: Britain may withdraw its objection to the International Criminal Court’s efforts to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Thursday, July 25, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 4 people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid on a house in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis.

HAARETZ: The Israeli Supreme Court is considering the Labor Party’s request to cancel 12,000 gun licenses granted by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir without legal basis.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 3 Palestinians were recovered in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.

IRANIAN FM: Palestinian children are slaughtered daily by the butcher of Tel Aviv, while the American government and Congress welcome the executioner.

IRANIAN FM: Palestinian children are slaughtered daily by the butcher of Tel Aviv, while the American government and Congress welcome the executioner. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/adsNyTaTwZ pic.twitter.com/3u9oNJoxT5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 25, 2024

Thursday, July 25, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

BEN-GVIR: We will not be able to return the “kidnapped” except through military pressure.

Thursday, July 25, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Air defenses intercepted two drones launched from Lebanon, one of them off the coast of Nahariya.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in the Upper Galilee.

Thursday, July 25, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli helicopters and artillery bombard the north of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 25, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the death of an intelligence officer from wounds he sustained in a run-over attack last week near the city of Ramla.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army and the General Security Service (Shabak) announced the recovery of the bodies of 4 Israeli prisoners who were previously announced to have been killed in a joint military operation yesterday in Khan Yunis.

Thursday, July 25, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling focused on the vicinity of Dar Al-Salam Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, July 25, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC JIHAD: Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress is full of lies and fabrications. Netanyahu’s quest is to obtain an American mandate to expand the scope of the war to include the entire region.

Israeli PM Netanyahu called Israel’s deliberate starvation of the people of Gaza a “complete fabrication” whereas the reality on the ground tells a different story. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/adsNyTaTwZ pic.twitter.com/HeaEDfnVeu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 25, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: 4 people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City.

US SENATE LEADERS TO BIDEN: We support reaching an agreement to end the war in Gaza.

Thursday, July 25, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

J STREET: Netanyahu’s speech stirs division and attempts to ignore ceasefire.

HEZBOLLAH: We fired anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli fighters.

(The Palestine Chronicle)